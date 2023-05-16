Can You Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals on DIRECTV STREAM?

The 2023 NBA Conference Finals are here! It’s a celebrated time of year for basketball fans, when they get to see some of the brightest stars in the league including Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, LA’s LeBron James, and Miami’s Jimmy Butler shining under the primetime lights with a trip to the Finals on the line.

DIRECTV STREAM is The Streamable’s top choice for watching the 2023 NBA Conference Finals. The service carries ABC and ESPN, which will host the Western Conference Finals, and TNT, which gets the Eastern Conference Finals all to itself. In addition, DIRECTV STREAM carries more major cable channels than any other service, comes with a five-day free trial, and is offering new users $10 off per month for their first three months of service.

If DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t sound right for you, you have several other options to stream every game of the 2023 NBA Conference Finals. Keep reading to see what they are!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT

More major cable channels than any other service Budget Pick: Sling Orange Carries ESPN, TNT, simultaneous streams of ABC games on ESPN3

How to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

Aside from DIRECTV STREAM, there are three live TV streamers that offer all the channels you’ll need to see both series of this year’s NBA Conference Finals: Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Each has its own particular pros and cons, and we’ll break them all down for you below!

Top Budget Pick to Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals: Sling TV

If DIRECTV STREAM seemed a little rich for your blood, Sling TV is the perfect pick for you to watch the NBA Conference Finals. Sling’s Orange plan carries TNT and ESPN, plus ESPN3, which will carry simulcasts of all NBA playoff games shown on ABC this year.

Right now, new users get 50% off their first month of a Sling subscription thanks to a special deal. So instead of paying Sling’s normal rate of $40 per month, you can watch the NBA Conference Finals for the low price of $20, and you’ll likely get most or all of the NBA Finals as well.

Best Bundled Option: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the best pick for basketball fans who need a little extra juice with their live TV subscription. Plans to this service begin at $69.99 per month, and Hulu + Live TV offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels, including ESPN and TNT, as well as ABC. The real kicker with Hulu + Live TV is free access to the Disney Bundle included in your subscription, which means you get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

Our last choice for watching the NBA Conference Finals in 2023 is YouTube TV. This service starts at $72.99 per month and carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT.

What it doesn’t carry, sadly, is any of the bonuses that vaulted the other services on our list higher. YouTube TV does not offer the same free trial to all new users, nor does it have any first-month discounts. You won’t see any premium streaming services bundled in with your account either. YouTube TV is the only service on the list with a dedicated 4K add-on, but since none of this year’s NBA Conference Finals games are being broadcast in 4K, this wouldn’t be something you’d want to pay $9.99 per month to get.