Can You Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals on ESPN+?

There are just four teams still standing in the NBA’s race toward the Finals: the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat. The 2023 NBA Conference Finals start this week, and this year the Western Conference Finals will be split between ESPN and ABC, while TNT will carry exclusive coverage of the Eastern Conference Finals.

But will any games appear on ESPN+? The service did get select contests in the first two rounds of the playoffs, via the “NBA in Stephen A’s World” alternative broadcast. Unfortunately for ESPN+ subscribers, for the conference and league Finals, there will be no games available on the platform.

To watch every game of the Easter and Western Conference Finals, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Fortunately, there are several options available that will allow you to stream all of these channels without a cable or satellite subscription!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT

Five-day free trial

More major cable channels than any other service Budget Pick: Sling Orange Carries ESPN, TNT, and simultaneous streams of ABC games on ESPN3.

Currently half off the normal monthly price.

How to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

No matter which team still left in the dance is your favorite, you’ll want to catch both Conference Finals series this year so you’ll know who your squad’s opponent will be if they make it to the league Finals. You can watch all of the games in both series with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But which one does The Streamable most highly recommend?

Top Pick For Watching 2023 NBA Conference Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

For those that don’t want to miss a second of the 2023 NBA Conference Finals, DIRECTV STREAM is definitely the best pick. The service offers a five-day free trial, and plans start at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. But thanks to a special, limited-time offer, new customers can get $10 off their subscription for the first three months of their service.

Once the NBA playoffs end, DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the top cable channels on the market than any other streaming service. It’s a great pick for sports fans, offering a wide selection of MLB games via national and regional sports networks as well.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Top Budget Pick to Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals: Sling TV

If your Conference Finals budget is a little light this year, no worries! Sling TV is here for you, as its Orange Plan carries ESPN and TNT. What about games on ABC? Nothing to fear on that score, as Sling Orange carries ESPN3, which is simulcasting every NBA playoff game airing on ABC this postseason.

Sling Orange usually runs $40 per month, but right now new users can grab a special discount of 50% off the normal monthly rate. That means you’ll be able to see the Conference Finals as well as the NBA Finals for the low price of $20.

Get 25% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $30)

Best Bundled Option: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another good choice for cord-cutters hoping to watch the NBA Conference Finals. The service starts at $69.99 per month, and includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in all of its price tiers. The best bonus with Hulu + Live TV is that it comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ included in your subscription, so if you wanted the Disney Bundle for free, this is absolutely the way to go.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV also carries ESPN, ABC and TNT, and its plans start at $72.99 per month. The service doesn’t beat Sling TV on price, however, nor can it match the number of channels offered by DIRECTV STREAM. There are no free services that come with your subscription like Hulu + Live TV, and no free trial or special discounts that all new users get when they sign up.

YouTube TV is a fine choice for streaming the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals in 2023, it just can’t beat out the other services on our list.