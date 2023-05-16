Can You Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals on HBO Max?

From 30, only the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat remain. The 2023 NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals start this week, and this year the Western Conference’s games will be split between ESPN and ABC. The Eastern Conference Finals will air in their entirety on TNT.

Since TNT is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and since WBD also owns the streaming platform HBO Max, it’s fair to wonder whether any games will be available to stream on that service. Unfortunately, even when HBO Max relaunches as Max on May 23, it will not offer any games from either conference final series.

To watch the 2023 NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals, cord-cutters will need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT. The good news is there are several services that carry these channels, so you can pick which is the best one for you!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT

Five-day free trial

More major cable channels than any other service Budget Pick: Sling Orange Carries ESPN, TNT, simultaneous streams of ABC games on ESPN3

Currently half off the normal monthly price

How to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all carry ABC, ESPN, and TNT, so you have a few choices when deciding how you want to watch the NBA Conference Finals in 2023. Check below for details on each of these platforms, so you know which will fit your budget and entertainment needs most closely.

Top Pick For Watching 2023 NBA Conference Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our top choice for streaming the Eastern and Western Conference Finals this year. It offers ABC, ESPN, and TNT, and comes with a five-day free trial. Plans usually start at $74.99 after the trial ends, but a limited-time offer from DIRECTV means new customers can get $10 off their subscription for the first three months of their service.

If you decide to stick with DIRECTV STREAM once the NBA playoffs are over, the service will give you access to the most major cable channels of any live TV streamer. DIRECTV STREAM is a fantastic overall value, which is why it climbs all the way to No. 1 on this list.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Top Budget Pick to Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals: Sling TV

Sling TV’s Orange plan is an excellent way to see this year’s NBA Conference Finals on a budget. Plans start

at $40 per month usually, but because of a special discount Sling is offering new users, you can get 50% off the normal monthly rate for one month if you’re not a current Sling customer.

That means that for just $20, Sling Orange users can watch every NBA Conference Finals game on ESPN and TNT. ESPN is also simulcasting all NBA playoff games shown on ABC on ESPN3, which Sling Orange offers as well. That means you won’t miss a game of the 2023 NBA Conference Finals for less than the cost of ordering pizza and wings.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

Best Bundled Option: Hulu + Live TV

If you’re looking to add more entertainment options with your live TV service, Hulu + Live TV is definitely the way to go. This service starts at $69.99 per month, and each price tier comes with ABC, ESPN, and TNT. In addition, Hulu + Live TV users get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ are included with their plan. If you’ve been looking to add the Disney Bundle to your lineup, look no further!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month, and it carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT, so you won’t miss any games of either conference final series with the service.

But YouTube TV is our last choice because it doesn’t come with the extras the other services that provide access to the 2023 NBA Conference Finals do. The service doesn’t offer all new users a free trial or special discounts, and it doesn’t come with any free streaming platforms bundled in either. YouTube TV will still allow you to watch the NBA Conference Finals, but just not in the same style the other streamers available will.