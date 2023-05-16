Can You Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals on Paramount+?

It’s been a long, sometimes gruesome slog to get to the end of the 2023 NBA season. But the wheat has separated itself from the chaff, and the playoffs have reached the Conference Finals stage. Both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals start this week, with the Denver Nuggets facing the Los Angeles Lakers out west, and the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Miami Heat in the east.

But will any of the two series be shown on Paramount+? The service has played host to plenty of college basketball, as games shown on CBS can be livestreamed on the Paramount+ Premium tier. You can also use a Paramount+ subscription to stream NFL football, UEFA Champions League soccer, and much more. However, there are no plans to show any NBA Conference Finals games on the service in 2023.

ABC, TNT and ESPN will split broadcasting duties for the two conference finals series this year. ABC and ESPN will share the Western Conference Finals, while TNT gets the Eastern Conference Finals all to itself. You’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries them all to watch every game, but luckily you have plenty of choices!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries ABC, ESPN and TNT

Five-day free trial

More major cable channels than any other service Budget Pick: Sling Orange Carries ESPN, TNT, simultaneous streams of ABC games on ESPN3

Currently half off normal monthly price

How to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

There are four live TV platforms that carry all the channels you’ll need to see this year’s NBA Conference Finals: DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. We’ll give you details on each of them, allowing you to make the best-informed choice for watching the rest of the NBA playoffs, and beyond!

Top Pick For Watching 2023 NBA Conference Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re looking for a service that offers free trials and great value to watch the 2023 NBA Conference Finals, The Streamable’s Top Pick is DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll get a five-day free trial with this service, but what really sets DIRECTV STREAM apart from the competition is the fact that it offers more major sports and entertainment channels than any service. Right now and for a limited time, new users can also take $10 off their subscription for the first three months they’re signed up.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Top Budget Pick to Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals: Sling TV

Sling TV is the best option for cord cutters who need to save a little money, but still intend to watch every game of both NBA Conference Finals series.

Right now, you can save 50% off your first month of a Sling subscription thanks to a special promotion. That means that instead of Sling’s normal rate of $40 per month, you can watch the NBA Conference Finals for just $20 . Sling’s Orange Plan will give you ESPN and TNT, plus allow you to watch all games on ABC via a simulcast on ESPN3.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

Best Bundled Option: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is our top suggestion for viewers who love live sports just as much as they love free entertainment. Starting at $69.99 a month, the service carries every NBA Conference Final game, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. But what makes this offer even more attractive is that with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you also get Disney+ and ESPN+r at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

The final option for streaming every game of the 2023 NBA Conference Finals is YouTube TV. This service starts at $72.99 per month, and carries ESPN, ABC and TNT.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV does not offer the same free trial to all new users, nor does it have any special discounts for your first month. There’s no bundled streamers included with your price either, which is why it comes up last on our list.