Can You Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals on Peacock?

There’s just one more stop before the NBA Finals for the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets. That’s the Conference Finals series, which start this week on ABC, ESPN, and TNT.

Fans of the old 1990s “Roundball Rock” theme song are probably hoping they’ll get to hear it again on Peacock this year for some NBA playoff games. Although Peacock does host a truly impressive array of live sporting events, there will be no NBA Conference Finals games on the service this year.

The Eastern Conference Finals will be shown on TNT this year, while the Western Conference Finals will be shown on ABC and ESPN. To see each game from both series, you’ll want a live TV streaming service that carries all three channels.

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT

Five-day free trial

More major cable channels than any other service Budget Pick: Sling Orange Carries ESPN, TNT, simultaneous streams of ABC games on ESPN3

Currently half off the normal monthly price

How to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are your options for streaming every game of the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals. But which one is right for you? Keep scrolling, we’ll give you details on each of these services, so you can determine which is the best choice for you.

Top Pick For Watching 2023 NBA Conference Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

Our top option for watching the NBA Conference Finals this year is DIRECTV STREAM. Every channel package offers ABC, ESPN and TNT, and each one comes with a five-day free trial. After the trial plans to the service start at $74.99, but if you’re a new customer you can get take $10 off your subscription for the first three months of your service for a limited time.

Once the NBA playoffs end, DIRECTV STREAM gives you a fantastic array of other live sports, including a host of MLB games on national and regional sports networks. This service has the most top news and entertainment channels of any live TV streamer, making it a wonderful value.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Top Budget Pick to Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals: Sling TV

If you spent most of your NBA Conference Finals budget on snacks or a new jersey, you might need a more budget-friendly option for watching the games this year. The good news is, right now Sling is offering new users 50% off their first month of service if they sign up today.

The discount brings the first month of a Sling subscription to just $20. If you want to watch all games of both Conference Finals series, go for a Sling Orange subscription. That will give you ESPN and TNT, and allow you to watch all games on ABC via a simulcast on ESPN3.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

Best Bundled Option: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the perfect choice for users who want to watch the NBA Conference Finals and a ton of extra entertainment and sports for their trouble. Hulu + Live TV users get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+, plus the on-demand Hulu library included with their subscription. Plans start at $69.99 per month, making this service a decent value proposition even without the inclusion of the free Disney Bundle.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV plans start at $72.99 per month, and the service carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT, so you won’t miss any NBA Conference Finals games in 2023.

The drawback with YouTube TV is that it doesn’t offer an array of extras like other streamers do. There’s no uniform free trial for all new users, and no free access to Disney+, or any other streaming platform for that matter. There are also no discounts currently available for the service, which is why it brings up the tail end of our list.