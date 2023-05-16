Can You Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals on Prime Video?

The 2023 NBA Finals are nearly here, but first, it must be determined who the opponents will be! That’s what the Eastern and Western Conference Finals are for, and they start this week on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets in the West, while the Eastern series will pit the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics.

But what about Prime Video, will any NBA Conference Finals games be played there? After all, as every diehard roundball fan knows, Prime Video holds the streaming rights to select NBA regular season games in Brazil. Sadly, the service does not hold the streaming rights to any NBA playoff games, either in Brazil or anywhere else in the world.

Prime Video subscribers who have cut the cord will have choices for streaming the NBA Conference Finals this year. There are a few live TV streaming services that offer all three channels needed to see both series, but which is the best choice?

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT

Five-day free trial

More major cable channels than any other service Budget Pick: Sling Orange Carries ESPN, TNT, simultaneous streams of ABC games on ESPN3

Currently half off the normal monthly price

How to Stream 2023 NBA Conference Finals

To watch each game of the 2023 NBA Conference Finals without a pay-TV subscription, you have four choices: DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Each has its own merits and drawbacks, so keep scrolling to get details on each and make an informed decision about how you want to watch the NBA Conference Finals this year.

Top Pick For Watching 2023 NBA Conference Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

The Streamable’s top choice for streaming the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals is DIRECTV STREAM. Each channel package comes with ABC, ESPN, and TNT, plus a five-day free trial. After the trial subscriptions normally start at $74.99, but a limited-time offer from DIRECTV means new customers can take $10 off their service for the first three months they’re subscribed.

DIRECTV STREAM will also carry the channels needed to watch the NBA Finals, and a ton of national and regional sports networks as well. That means you’ll be set to stream sports all summer long, not to mention more of the top cable entertainment channels than any other live TV streamer provides.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Top Budget Pick to Watch 2023 NBA Conference Finals: Sling TV

Users on a budget need look no further to watch the 2023 NBA Conference Finals than Sling TV’s Orange plan. Subscriptions to this service normally start at $40 per month, but you can throw that price out the window if you’re a new Sling customer. Users not subscribed to Sling can get 50% off their first month of service if they sign up today.

The discount brings the first month of a Sling subscription to just $20. Sling Orange users can watch every NBA Conference Finals game on ESPN and TNT, and ESPN is also simulcasting all NBA playoff games shown on ABC on ESPN3, which is available on Sling Orange. It’s a great bargain, and it makes Sling our best budget-friendly pick to watch the NBA postseason.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

Best Bundled Option: Hulu + Live TV

If you want a live TV service that packs a little more entertainment punch along with the ability to watch the NBA Conference Finals, Hulu + Live TV is the pick for you. Hulu + Live TV users get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ included with their plan, along with the on-demand Hulu library. Plans start at $69.99 per month, making this a good mid-tier price option even without the free Disney Bundle.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month, and it carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT, so you won’t miss any games of either conference final series with the service.

However, YouTube TV doesn’t come with a free trial that’s standard to all new users, or any kind of discounts for your first month of service. It also doesn’t offer free streaming services that you can access simply by signing up. YouTube TV is a perfectly fine choice for watching NBA Conference Finals games, but it can’t beat out DIRECTV STREAM, Sling or Hulu + Live TV.