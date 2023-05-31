Can You Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on DIRECTV STREAM?

The 2023 NBA Finals is truly a tale of two teams. The Denver Nuggets have never been to the Finals before, while the Miami Heat are set to make their seventh appearance in the series in team history. The squads will face each other in a best-of-seven series that begins Thursday, June 1 on ABC.

DIRECTV STREAM is an excellent way for cord-cutters to watch the 2023 NBA Finals. The service carries ABC in most major markets, and if yours isn’t among them you can still watch, as all games will be simulcast on ESPN3. DIRECTV STREAM comes with a five-day free trial, a $10 off per month for three months offer for new users and more of the top cable channels than any service on the market.

If you’d like more options to stream the 2023 NBA Finals, keep reading! There are several services for you to pick from to make your NBA Finals experience the best it could possibly be.

Best Choices for Watching the 2023 NBA Finals

Top Pick: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Access to ABC in major markets, plus a wide array of national and regional sports networks 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv Best Budget Pick: Sling TV ESPN3 offered on Sling Orange

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Finals

In addition to DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all offer either ABC or ESPN3. That means each allows you to watch the 2023 NBA Finals, so keep scrolling to see the difference between these services and see which one is right for you!

What’s the Top Pick for Streaming the 2023 NBA Finals? Fubo

Users who aren’t interested in DIRECTV STREAM should seriously consider signing up for Fubo to watch the 2023 NBA Finals. Plans for this service start at $85.98 per month, but you’ll get a seven-day free trial to make sure it’s right for you before committing for a month.

Fubo carries a wide variety of channels, but its specialty is live sports. Regional sports networks from Bally Sports, national channels like NFL Network, NBA TV, and much more are available with Fubo, so NBA fans should definitely check it out.

What’s the Best Budget Pick to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Sling TV

Cord cutting is usually done thanks to budgetary concerns, and if that describes your experience you will want to check out Sling TV. Plans to Sling usually start at $40, but a limited-time offer means new users get $20 off their first month of a Sling subscription and a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite.

Sling Orange carries ESPN3 in every market. Select markets can also get ABC with a Sling Blue subscription, but in most Sling markets where ABC is available on Sling Blue users have to pay an extra $5 per month.

Is There a Bundled Live TV Service That Carries the 2023 NBA Finals? Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV carries ESPN3 and ABC in most areas, so it’s a perfect choice for streaming the 2023 NBA Finals. Plans for this service start at $69.99 per month, and although Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer free trials, it does come with a great bonus. Users can getfree access to the Disney Bundle with Hulu + Live TV, putting the entire libraries of Disney+ and ESPN+ right at your fingertips for no extra monthly cost.

Can You Stream the 2023 NBA Finals on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV does carry ABC in many markets, as well as ESPN3 nationally. That means you can certainly use it to stream the 2023 NBA Finals. YouTube TV’s base plan is $72.99.

YouTube TV can’t compete with the other services listed in terms of extras, however. It does not come with a free trial that all new users get standard, and it doesn’t have a free streaming stick or extra services packaged into the price. YouTube TV is still a good option, it just can’t beat out its competitors.