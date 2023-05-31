Can You Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat, on ESPN+?

The Miami Heat avoided the reverse sweep, and now head to the 2023 NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets for the right to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy. Coverage of the NBA Finals begins Thursday, June 1 on ABC.

ESPN+ has carried select games throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and that will continue for the Finals. ESPN+ will simulcast the ABC coverage of Game 1, with no local blackout restrictions in place. ESPN+ will also offer a special NBA Finals edition of the “NBA in Stephen A’s World” alternative broadcast for the first game of the series.

If you’d rather just watch the traditional broadcast of each 2023 NBA Finals game, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC. Fortunately, there are several such platforms available!

Best Choices for Watching the 2023 NBA Finals

Access to ABC in major markets, plus more of the top cable channels than any other service

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are the five live TV streaming services that carry either ABC or ESPN3, which is simulcasting all NBA playoff games available on ABC this year. We’ll give you details on each of them, allowing you to make the best-informed choice for watching the rest of the NBA playoffs, and beyond!

What’s the Top Pick for Streaming the 2023 NBA Finals? DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is The Streamable’s best pick for watching the 2023 NBA Finals. You’ll get ESPN3 and ABC with your subscription, and new customers get a five-day free trial as well. If that’s not enough of an introductory offer, new users can also take $10 off their subscription for three months for a limited time.

DIRECTV STREAM offers more top cable entertainment, sports, and news channels than any live TV service available, so it’s an excellent value proposition. The service also frequently offers fantastic deals on other streaming services, and right now new users can get three months of Max, STARZ, and Cinemax for free upon sign-up.

What’s the Best Budget Pick to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Sling TV

Sling TV is the best choice for users who want to watch the NBA Finals and throw a lavish watch party at the same time. The service starts at $40 per month normally, but currently, new users get $20 off their first month of a Sling subscription and a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite thanks to a special deal.

Although Sling Blue carries ABC in select markets, it’s a small list. Potential subscribers should stick with Sling Orange, which will allow them to watch the 2023 NBA Finals via the ESPN3 simulcast.

What’s the Best Pick for Sports Lovers to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Fubo

Fubo allows you to live your best sports fan life, and is a great choice for streaming the 2023 NBA Finals. Fubo’s prices start at $85.98 per month (including the regional sports network fee), but this service comes with a seven-day free trial. Fubo is one of the few live TV services that offers MLB Network and the Bally Sports collection of regional sports networks, so you’ll be covered for baseball all regular season long if you’re in a market covered by those channels—and if they stay on the air.

Is There a Bundled Live TV Service That Carries the 2023 NBA Finals? Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another excellent choice for cord-cutters hoping to watch the 2023 NBA Finals. The service starts at $69.99 per month and includes ABC and ESPN3 in all of its price options. The most enticing extra with Hulu + Live TV is that it comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ included in most subscriptions, so if you wanted the Disney Bundle for free, this is absolutely the way to go.

Can You Stream the 2023 NBA Finals on YouTube TV?

Yes! YouTube TV carries both ABC and ESPN3, so if you live in a market without access to your ABC affiliate you’ll be set. Plans for this service start at $72.99 per month.

Although it comes in at a lower price point than some other services on this list, YouTube TV is still last. That’s because it doesn’t offer the same free trial to all new users, and doesn’t come with free streaming devices or services bundled into the monthly subscription rate.