Can You Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on Fubo?

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are set to take on Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals. The series starts Thursday, June 1, and all games will air on ABC.

The biggest sports nuts out there know that Fubo is one of the best live TV streaming services out there when it comes to watching sports coverage. The service offers ABC and also comes with ESPN3, which will simulcast all games of the 2023 NBA Finals. It also comes with an impressive variety of national and regional sports channels, such as the Bally Sports RSN family.

If Fubo isn’t quite what you were looking for, you have four other live TV streaming options to watch the 2023 NBA Finals.

Best Choices for Watching the 2023 NBA Finals

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Access to ABC in major markets, plus more of the top cable channels than any other service

$10 off per month for the first three months 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Budget Pick: Sling TV ESPN3 offered on Sling Orange

$20 off first month, plus free Amazon Fire Stick Lite streaming player GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV are the four live TV streaming services that carry either ABC or ESPN3 besides Fubo. All of them have their own particular strengths, so check for more details on each one below.

What’s the Top Pick for Streaming the 2023 NBA Finals? DIRECTV STREAM

Cord cutters can do no better than DIRECTV STREAM to watch the 2023 NBA Finals, especially if they’re not interested in Fubo. This service usually costs $74.99 per month, but a special offer means new customers get to take $10 off their subscription for three months for a limited time. DIRECTV STREAM also offers a five-day free trial.

Right now, new users can also score three months of Max, STARZ, and Cinemax for free upon sign-up. Once you’re done working through all that free content, DIRECTV STREAM offers more major cable channels than any of its competitors, too.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

What’s the Best Budget Pick to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Sling TV

Sling TV is a great way to see the 2023 NBA Finals and put some money aside for a new basketball hoop at the same time. Plans usually start at $40 per month, but currently, new Sling customers can get $20 off their first month of a Sling subscription and a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite thanks to a special deal.

That will bring your monthly cost down to $20 to watch the NBA Finals, and you’ll get a new streaming device as well. Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN3, so there’s no need to fret whether you live in a market where Sling Blue carries ABC.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

Is There a Bundled Live TV Service That Carries the 2023 NBA Finals? Hulu + Live TV

If getting more from your live TV service is important to you, Hulu + Live TV should be your next stop for watching the 2023 NBA Finals. Hulu + Live TV starts at $69.99 per month, and you’ll have your choice of watching the Finals on ABC or ESPN3. The service also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ rolled in with most subscriptions, meaning free access to the Disney Bundle is right at your fingertips.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can You Stream the 2023 NBA Finals on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV can indeed be used to stream the 2023 NBA Finals. It carries both ESPN3 and ABC and plans to the service begin at $72.99.

Unfortunately for YouTube TV, it can’t climb any higher on this list than last place. That’s because it doesn’t come with a free trial that’s standard to all new users, and it doesn’t offer any cool bonuses. There are no free streaming sticks or services included in your YouTube TV price, which is why it isn’t able to beat out any of its competition.