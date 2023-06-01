Can You Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on ‘NBA on TNT’?

The 2023 NBA Finals start Thursday, June 1. This year’s series will pit the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat, and though both teams have taken very different paths to get to the Finals, they both realize this will be their biggest test of the season.

The NBA Finals air exclusively on ABC this season, which means that fans of the “Inside the NBA” crew on TNT won’t get to see their favorite pre- and post-game analysis. The good news, however, is that Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith will all pitch in during different parts of the Finals for NBA TV’s pregame and postgame shows.

To watch both the NBA TV analysis and whistle-to-whistle coverage of the 2023 NBA Finals on ABC, you’ll need a live TV streaming service. There are several to choose from, so check out your options below!

Best Choices for Watching the 2023 NBA Finals and NBA TV’s Analysis

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

Access to ABC in major markets, plus more of the top cable channels than any other service

$10 off per month for the first three months

$20 off the first month, plus a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite streaming player

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Finals and NBA TV’s Analysis

If you want to see some of the “Inside the NBA” stars on NBA this season and watch the Nuggets - Heat series on ABC, you’ll need a live TV service that offers those two channels or ESPN3, which is simulcasting every NBA playoff game broadcast on ABC this year.

The good news is, there are plenty of ways to watch. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV all carry either ABC or ESPN3 and NBA TV, so you have your choice of all these services to watch the 2023 NBA Finals.

What’s the Top Pick for Streaming the 2023 NBA Finals and NBA TV? DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM carries ABC and ESPN3 on its base package, but to get NBA TV and see members of the “Inside the NBA” team give instant analysis, you’ll need to upgrade to the Choice package ($99.99 per month plus taxes and fees). The good news is, this plan offers a five-day free trial, and it beats every other streamer in terms of selection, offering the most major cable channels and sports networks of any live TV service.

For a limited time, new DIRECTV STREAM customers can get $10 off per month for their first three months, a $30 total value. That will put a huge array of entertainment, including the 2023 NBA Finals and NBA TV at your beck and call at a discounted price.

For a limited time, new DIRECTV STREAM customers can get $10 off per month for their first three months, a $30 total value.

What’s the Best Budget Pick to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals and NBA TV? Sling TV

Cord cutters looking to keep all their bills covered and still watch the 2023 NBA Finals will want to check out Sling TV. Sling has brought back its offer of half off your first month for new customers, bringing a base subscription to as low as $20. Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN3, so you’ll be set for the Nuggets-Heat matchup.

Right now, new Sling users also get a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite when they sign up. You’ll have to buy the Sports Extra add-on package for $11 per month to get NBA TV, but Sling still offers excellent value. It’s the ideal streamer for customers watching their budget this NBA Finals.

Right now, new Sling users also get a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite when they sign up.

What’s the Best Pick for Sports Lovers to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals and NBA TV? Fubo

Fubo also requires an add-on to snag NBA TV, but you can watch it on the service. A subscription to Fubo starts at $85.98 per month, though it comes with a seven-day free trial. To get the NBA TV channel, users will have to either purchase the Sports Lite add-on for $9.99 per month, or the Sports Plus package for $10.99 per month.

Can You Stream the 2023 NBA Finals and NBA TV on YouTube TV?

You can indeed. YouTube TV offers NBA TV as part of its base plan, as well as ABC in most markets, and ESPN3. It comes in at $72.99 per month.

Since YouTube TV offers all channels needed to watch the Nuggets and Heat series, plus analysis from Shaq, Chuck, and Kenny on NBA TV without the need for add-ons, why is it last? Unfortunately, not all new users get the same free trial to YouTube TV, nor does the service bundle any special items or discounts into its price. It’s a good option if you want to watch the NBA Finals and NBA TV this year, just not the highest on our list.

What About Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV does not currently offer NBA TV in any capacity, so if you’ve got your heart set on seeing familiar faces from “NBA on TNT” alongside your Finals coverage, you’ll have to look elsewhere. However, Hulu + Live TV does offer ABC and ESPN3, so you can watch the games themselves with this service. Hulu + Live TV subscriptions also come with free access to the Disney Bundle, and at $69.99 per month, it’s still a great bargain if you don’t mind missing out on NBA TV.