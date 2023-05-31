Can You Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on Sling TV?

The gauntlet of the 2023 NBA season has been run, and now only two teams remain; the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. The epic 2023 NBA Finals showdown begins Thursday, June 1 on ABC.

Sling TV is an excellent choice for watching the Finals on a budget this year. Its Orange plan carries ESPN3, which has simulcast every NBA playoff game shown on ABC this postseason and will continue to do so for the Finals. Thanks to a limited-time offer, new Sling users can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and $20 off the first month of their subscription.

If you’re looking for something else in a live TV streaming service to watch the 2023 NBA Finals, you have plenty of choices! Keep scrolling for our breakdown below.

Best Choices for Watching the 2023 NBA Finals

Access to ABC in major markets, plus more of the top cable channels than any other service

Access to ABC in major markets, plus more of the top cable channels than any other service

$10 off per month for the first three months

Huge variety of national and regional sports networks

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Finals

If Sling TV doesn’t sound like a good fit for you, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all offer either ESPN3 or ABC. Keep scrolling to get the details on these services, and determine which is the best one for you!

What’s the Top Pick for Streaming the 2023 NBA Finals? DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our top pick for watching the 2023 NBA Finals. This service normally starts at $74.99, but right now new users can get $10 off their monthly rate for the first three months they’re subscribed.

DIRECTV STREAM also frequently offers free streaming services like Max, STARZ, and Cinemax as a bonus for new customers. The service carries more of the top cable channels than any other available, so if you’re looking for the best value in live TV streaming, look no further.

What’s the Best Pick for Sports Lovers to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Fubo

Fubo is a great live-streaming choice for the 2023 NBA Finals, especially for big-time sports crazies. Fubo’s prices start at $85.98 per month (including the regional sports network fee), but new users get a seven-day trial period for free. Fubo offers both regional and national sports networks, including the Bally Sports collection of regional channels, so you’ll get all the sports coverage you can handle with this service.

Is There a Bundled Live TV Service That Carries the 2023 NBA Finals? Hulu + Live TV

If you’re wondering what to watch next when the NBA Finals end, Hulu + Live TV has your back. It comes with ABC and ESPN3, so you’re covered for the Nuggets-Heat series. Hulu + Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ for free, so you won’t have to worry about finding a new show or movie once the 2023 NBA Finals end.

Can You Stream the 2023 NBA Finals on YouTube TV?

You sure can! YouTube TV offers both ABC and ESPN3, and plans start at $72.99 per month, making it a bit cheaper than some of the other services on this list.

It’s the lack of extras that ranks YouTube TV so low, however. There’s no free trial that is uniform to all new subscribers, and there are no extra streaming services or players bundled into the cost of a YouTube TV subscription. That’s why, although you can definitely use it to stream the 2023 NBA Finals, it’s last on our list.