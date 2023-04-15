Can You Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs on ESPN+?

The 2023 NBA postseason is here! Stars like two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid are gearing up to make their runs for the 2023 NBA Finals, but they’ll have to get past each other to get there!

So, will you be able to watch them battle it out on ESPN+? It’s reasonable to assume so, especially since quite a few of this year’s NBA playoff games will be shown on ESPN. Sadly for ESPN+ subscribers, there are no plans to show any NBA postseason contests on the platform in 2023.

That means you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want to see every contest of this year’s NBA playoffs. Fortunately, there are a few different options available to you, so check out what we think the best pick for you might be below and start streaming today!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NBA Playoffs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV

Five-day free trial

More major cable channels than any other service Budget Pick: Sling Orange Carries ESPN, TNT, free access to NBA TV, simultaneous streams of ABC games on ESPN3

Currently half off normal monthly price

How to Stream 2023 NBA Playoffs

Cord cutters who want to watch every game of this year’s NBA postseason have three live TV streaming services that carry ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV to choose from. Those choices are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Keep reading to see what order we put them in, and find the right streaming partner for your NBA playoff experience!

Top Pick For Watching Every Game of 2023 NBA Playoffs: DIRECTV STREAM

Our top choice for streaming every single matchup of this year’s NBA playoffs is DIRECTV STREAM. NBA TV is only available on Choice plans and above, which normally start at $99.99. However, right now new users can get $10 off per month for each of their first three months, after their five-day free trial to the service of course.

It’s the sheer number of available channels that sets DIRECTV STREAM apart from its competitors, however. The platform carries more major entertainment and sports channels than any other live TV service, making it an excellent value for the price you’ll pay.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Budget Pick for Watching Every Game of 2023 NBA Playoffs: Sling Orange

Ah, but what if you cut the cord to rid yourself of expensive TV contracts once and for all? Never fear, Sling TV is here! By signing up for Sling’s Orange plan, you’ll get two out of the four channels you’ll need to watch all NBA playoff games included in your subscription (ESPN and TNT).

But what about the other two networks you’ll need? Sling is repeating a promotion it offered in 2022, in which all customers get free access to NBA TV during the playoffs. Additionally, each game shown on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3 by the NBA, so your Sling Orange subscription will have every game of this postseason.

The best news of all is how much you’ll pay for the privilege. New Sling customers get 50% off their first month of the service for a limited time. So instead of paying $40 to watch the first month of the NBA playoffs on Sling Orange, it’ll only cost you $20.

Sling TV

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

We have YouTube TV last on our list of ways to watch every 2023 NBA playoff game. As it carries every channel you’ll need to watch each series it’s not a bad option at all, it just doesn’t have what it needs to pass the other two choices available.

For one thing, YouTube TV’s plans start at $72.99 per month. That’s more than triple the cost of a month of Sling TV at the current promotional price. It’s less than DIRECTV STREAM’s choice plan, but YouTube TV doesn’t have nearly the breadth of channel offerings that service offers.