Can You Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs on Fubo?

The 2023 NBA playoffs are finally here! Hoopsters from across the United States are rejoicing, and gearing up to watch their favorite squad try to battle it out in the hopes of reaching the NBA Finals. Over half the teams in the league make the postseason every year in the NBA, making for one of the best fan experiences of any major sport.

Fubo is one of the best options available in the live TV streaming service category for sports lovers. This service carries a wide variety of regional sports networks [RSNs], plus major cable sports channels like NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network and more. But can you use this service to watch every NBA playoff game this year?

Alas, no. The 2023 NBA playoffs will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV this year. Fubo carries all of those channels except TNT, so you won’t be able to watch all the postseason action just with your Fubo subscription. Fortunately there are several live TV streaming services that do carry all the channels you’ll need, check below for more details!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NBA Playoffs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV

Five-day free trial

More major cable channels than any other service Budget Pick: Sling Orange Carries ESPN, TNT, free access to NBA TV, simultaneous streams of ABC games on ESPN3

Currently half off normal monthly price

How to Stream 2023 NBA Playoffs

The NBA sends its playoff games to ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV to maximize the revenues it gets from each provider. There are only three live TV services that offer each of these channels: DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you want to see all games of the 2023 NBA playoffs, you’ll need to sign up for one of these three services. Check out which we recommend most highly next!

Top Pick For Watching Every Game of 2023 NBA Playoffs: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our No. 1 overall seed for the best place to see each game of the NBA postseason this year. NBA TV is only available on Choice plans and above, so the base price of your subscription will be $99.99 per month. Right now, however, new customers can save $10 off per month for each of their first three months on the service.

After the NBA playoffs end, your DIRECTV STREAM plan will give you access to a greater number of big-time cable channels than any other live TV service on the market. You’ll also get a wide array of MLB games this summer, thanks to DIRECTV STREAM’s myriad regional sports network choices.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Budget Pick for Watching Every Game of 2023 NBA Playoffs: Sling Orange

Cord cutting is often prompted by budgetary concerns, and if you’re looking to save a little money while watching the NBA playoffs in 2023 Sling TV is the perfect pick for you. Sling’s Orange plan carries both ESPN and TNT, but what about NBA TV and ABC?

Sling is offering customers every playoff game appearing on NBA TV for free this season, without the need to buy the Sports Extra add-on. Additionally, Sling users can watch any game on ABC via a simulcast on ESPN3, which is included in Sling’s Orange package.

New users can also get 50% off their first month of service for a limited time. That means that instead of paying $40 for the first month of the NBA playoffs, you can watch for as little as $20.

Sling TV

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

YouTube TV brings up the tail position on our list, despite the fact that it comes in a bit cheaper than DIRECTV STREAM at $72.99 per month.

The reason we ranked YouTube TV last is because it can’t match the level of service that DIRECTV STREAM can offer. YouTube TV doesn’t come with a free trial that’s standard for all new users, and it doesn’t offer the sheer heft of content that DIRECTV STREAM does.