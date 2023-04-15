Can You Watch 2023 NBA Playoffs on Peacock?

The seeds have been decided, the hardwood is polished and now there’s just one thing left to do: play the games! The 2023 NBA playoffs are starting Saturday, April 15, and true NBA fans know the best way to watch is by seeing every game of every series.

Will a Peacock subscription grant you that ability? With all the live sports on Peacock, from NFL football to MLB baseball and English Premier League Soccer and much more, it’s certainly fair to wonder. Unfortunately for fans of the “Roundball Rock” theme song that used to play every time NBC hosted an NBA game in the 1990s, there will be no NBA playoff games on Peacock in 2023.

To watch all games of the 2023 NBA postseason, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Check below to see what your options are, and what The Streamable recommends.

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NBA Playoffs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV

Five-day free trial

More major cable channels than any other service Budget Pick: Sling Orange Carries ESPN, TNT, free access to NBA TV, simultaneous streams of ABC games on ESPN3

Currently half off normal monthly price

How to Stream 2023 NBA Playoffs

Cord-cutting roundball fanatics whose season won’t be complete without seeing every game of the 2023 NBA playoffs need a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV. There are three options available: DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Each of these services has its own unique virtues, so for a breakdown of all three keep scrolling, and learn which is the best option for your budget.

Top Pick For Watching Every Game of 2023 NBA Playoffs: DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re looking for a hefty amount of entertainment and sports for your subscription dollars, look no further than DIRECTV STREAM. The Choice plan starting at $99.99 is the cheapest way to watch all the channels you’ll need for NBA playoff games this year, and it comes with a five-day free trial. Best of all, new users can get $30 off their service thanks to a current special offer, $10 per month for their first three months.

DIRECTV STREAM offers more major cable channels than any other service, so its lineup of entertainment and sports is truly unmatched.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Budget Pick for Watching Every Game of 2023 NBA Playoffs: Sling Orange

If you’re on a bit of a tighter budget for the 2023 NBA playoffs, Sling TV could be the perfect option for you. A subscription to Sling’s Orange plan will grant you immediate access to both ESPN and TNT, plus ESPN3, which will carry a simulcast of all NBA postseason games appearing on ABC.

NBA TV is normally only available on the service via an add-on, but for the first round of the playoffs Sling is offering the channel to all users free. New customers can snag 50% off their first month of service thanks to a special offer from Sling, so you’ll see 30 days worth of NBA playoff games for just $20.

Sling TV

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

You do have one final choice to stream every game of the 2023 NBA playoffs: YouTube TV. However, because it can’t match the number of channels offered by DIRECTV STREAM, it must necessarily fall behind that service on our list.

With plans starting at $72.99 per month, it’s also quite a bit more expensive than what you’ll pay for your first month of Sling. That’s why YouTube TV brings up the trail position on our list of platforms you can use to watch ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV throughout the postseason.