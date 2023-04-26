Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft on DIRECTV STREAM?

NFL scouts and position coaches have given their final pleas to general managers regarding their favorite players, and now the picks can begin. The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday, April 27, and will continue until Saturday, April 29 from Kansas City, MO.

If you’re a DIRECTV STREAM subscriber, you’re all set with everything you need to watch the draft in style. DIRECTV STREAM carries both ABC and ESPN, and while it doesn’t have NFL Network—which will also offer full coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft— it does have more of the top cable channels available than any other live TV streaming service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

If you’re a cord cutter but don’t have DIRECTV STREAM, or are looking to make a change, there are several other services that will carry each and every pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top Picks to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

Our Top Pick: Fubo All three channels that carry the 2023 NFL Draft

Wide variety of national and regional sports channels

Seven-day free trial 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv Best Budget Pick: Sling TV Watch NFL Network and ABC (in select markets) on Sling Blue, or ESPN on Sling Orange

Get one month for $20, and watch the NBA and NHL playoffs Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

The draft is always a favorite of NFL fans. It’s a time for renewal when even the most hard-luck NFL franchises get a new infusion of talent for their followers to get excited about.

To see every pick of the NFL Draft this year, you’ll need a live TV service that offers ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network. Fortunately, there are four choices available that carry at least one of these channels if you’d rather avoid DIRECTV STREAM: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Our Top Pick: Fubo

Fubo is our top choice for watching the 2023 NFL Draft if you’d rather skip DIRECTV STREAM. New Fubo subscribers get a seven-day free trial so you won’t even have to pay for your first month until the draft ends. Plans start at $85.98 per month once the trial ends, but that number includes the regional sports network fee that a vast majority of Fubo users will have to pay.

If your favorite MLB team is covered by a Bally Sports RSN, all of its games will be available on Fubo. National sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, and MLB Network are also carried by Fubo, making this the No. 1 destination available for sports lovers everywhere.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Sling TV is an excellent choice for those looking after their pocketbooks this draft season. Sling Orange carries ESPN, and Sling Blue carries NFL Networks in all markets, plus ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco.

Sling’s Orange and Blue plans come with their own distinct channel packages, and each costs $40 per month. Users can also combine the two plans into one with Sling Orange and Blue, which costs $55 per month.

Not cheap enough? Well, how’s this: new Sling subscribers can take 50% off their first month thanks to a limited-time offer. So for as little as $20, you can watch the NFL Draft on Sling Orange, and watch the NHL and NBA playoffs on ESPN and the Turner Networks too!

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the perfect fit for you if you want to bundle extra entertainment with your NFL Draft experience. Hulu + Live TV carries ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, so you can choose which analysis team you’d prefer for watching the draft this year. The service also offers free access to the Disney Bundle, so Disney+ and ESPN+ are included with your subscription at no extra charge and with no hidden fees.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes up last on our list of services that you can use to stream the 2023 NFL Draft. YouTube TV will be the home of the league’s out-of-market games streaming platform NFL Sunday Ticket this year, so for many it will seem like a natural fit to watch the draft as well.

So why is it the last spot on our list? YouTube TV just doesn’t have the extras that other services provide. There’s no uniform free trial for all new customers, and no free streaming services thrown into your subscription either. Plans start at $72.99, so while it’s not the most expensive streamer on the list, it’s certainly not the cheapest.

What About NFL+?

NFL+ is the league’s new streaming service, launched prior to the start of the 2022 season. It will only allow you to watch the draft on your mobile device, no matter which of its price tiers you’re signed up for. It’s a great way to watch the draft on the go, but it’s not ideal if you’d prefer to see the action unfold on a bigger screen.