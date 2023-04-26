Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft on Fubo?

The mock drafts are done, the prospects are ready, and all that’s left to do is make the picks! The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 and continues through Saturday, April 29, and coverage will be available on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Given that info, one hardly even needs to ask if the sports-focused streaming service Fubo be a good place to see the draft. Fubo carries each of the three channels that will host draft coverage this year, and plenty more national sports coverage via MLB Network, NBA TV and NHL Network.

If you’re a cord cutter, but you’re not a Fubo subscriber and need a way to watch your team make its picks this year, you still have plenty of options to stream the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top Picks to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM More top cable channels than any other service

Wide variety of national and regional sports channels

Watch NFL Network and ABC (in select markets) on Sling Blue, or ESPN on Sling Orange

Get one month for $20, and watch the NBA and NHL playoffs

Get one month for $20, and watch the NBA and NHL playoffs Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

In addition to Fubo, there are four live TV streaming services that will carry at least one of the channels you’ll need to watch the NFL Draft in 2023: DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. Keep reading to see the pros and cons of each service, and pick the right one to watch your favorite NFL squad chase its championship dreams by adding fresh, new talent.

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the best alternative to Fubo on the market for streaming the 2023 NFL Draft. It carries both ABC and ESPN, and comes with several features that new users will find quite attractive.

The first of these features is a five-day free trial that all new DIRECTV STREAM customers get access to. Prices begin at $74.99 once the trial is complete, but for a limited time, new users can also take $10 off their subscription per month for the first three months they’re signed up, and get a free Gemini streaming device as well.

This service carries more of the top cable channels available than any other live TV service on the market. When combined with the free trial, free streaming device and $10 per month off promo, it’s easy to see why DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best choices for watching the NFL Draft in 2023.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Cord cutting is often prompted by a need to shrink entertainment budgets. If this is the case for you, Sling TV is an excellent way to watch pick-by-pick coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft. Sling’s Orange and Blue plans both offer a unique combination of channels for $40 per month, and Sling Orange and Blue combines the lineups of both into a bigger package for $55 monthly.

But thanks to a current promotion from Sling, you can get big savings on those prices. New customers get 50% off the first 30 days of their Sling subscription, so for just $20 (or $27.50 if you go Sling Orange and Blue), you can watch every single pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, plus NBA and NHL playoff games and more.

Sling’s Blue plan carries ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco, and NFL Network in all markets. If you live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Sling Blue costs an extra $5 per month thanks to the ABC addition.

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another fantastic option for watching the NFL Draft, as it allows you to choose between ABC (in select markets), ESPN or NFL Network. Plans to this service start $69.99 per month, and that price includes a wonderful bonus for subscribers. Hulu + Live TV comes with the Disney Bundle built in, so Disney+ and ESPN+ will be free to access with your subscription.

$69.99 / month

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

The host of NFL Sunday Ticket starting in 2023 will also offer pick-by-pick coverage of the NFL Draft. That would be YouTube TV, whose plans start at $72.99 per month, and offers ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Unfortunately for YouTube TV, it can’t quite beat out any of the other services on our list. It doesn’t offer the same free trial to all users, and it doesn’t have any extra premium streamers bundled into its monthly cost for free. That’s why, while it’s still a perfectly viable option to watch the draft, it’s last on The Streamable’s list.

What About NFL+?

NFL+ is the league’s new streaming platform, which launched just before the start of the 2022 season. It has $4.99 and $9.99 monthly price tiers, and both will have coverage of the draft this year. However, you can only use your NFL+ subscription to watch the 2023 NFL Draft on a phone, tablet or other mobile device.