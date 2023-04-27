Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft on NFL+?

ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network have been prepping for months for the 2023 NFL Draft, and the big weekend is finally here. The draft starts Thursday, April 27, and continues through Saturday, April 29, live from Kansas City.

NFL+ will offer some draft coverage, but there is a catch. No matter whether you’re using NFL+’s $4.99 or $9.99 monthly price tier, you will only be able to watch the 2023 NFL Draft on your phone, tablet, or other mobile device using this service.

If you’d rather see the draft on a big screen this year, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries one of the three channels listed above. Fortunately, you’ll have some options to pick from!

Top Picks to Stream the 2023 NFL Draft

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM More top cable channels than any other service

Wide variety of national and regional sports channels

Five-day free trial 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Budget Pick: Sling TV Watch NFL Network and ABC (in select markets) on Sling Blue, or ESPN on Sling Orange

Get one month for $20, and watch the NBA and NHL playoffs Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream the 2023 NFL Draft

In addition to Fubo, there are four live TV streaming services that will carry at least one of the channels you’ll need to watch the NFL Draft in 2023: DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. Keep reading to see the pros and cons of each service, and pick the right one to watch your favorite NFL squad chase its championship dreams by adding fresh, new talent.

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our top pick if you want to see the 2023 NFL Draft on your smart TV this year. Heck, signing up now will even get you a free Gemini streaming device from DIRECTV!

Your service also comes with a five-day free trial. Once the trial is over, subscription rates start at $74.99, but for a limited time, new users can get $10 off their subscription per month for the first three months they are signed up thanks to a special promo from DIRECTV.

DIRECTV STREAM offers the most major cable channels of any live TV streamer out there. This service offers the most bang for your buck, which is why it resides at the top of our list.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative: Fubo

The sports-focused streaming service Fubo is absolutely a good place to see the draft this year. Fubo carries each of the three channels that will host draft coverage in 2023, and plenty more national sports coverage via MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network.

Not enough for fun? Fubo is also one of the only services out there that carries Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs), and it offers a five-day free trial. After the free viewing window ends, plans start at $85.98 per month, including RSN fees.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

The best choice to watch the 2023 NFL Draft and save a little cash at the same time is Sling TV. Plans normally start at $40, but thanks to a special offer from Sling, you can get big savings on those prices for a limited time. New customers get 50% off the first 30 days of their Sling subscription, so for just $20 (or $27.50 if you go Sling Orange and Blue), you can see every pick of the draft, plus a few NBA and NHL playoff games as well.

But which plan is right for you? Sling’s Blue plan carries ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco, and NFL Network in all markets. If you live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Sling Blue costs an extra $5 per month thanks to the ABC addition.

Sling Orange offers ESPN in every major market across the United States.

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

There’s another fantastic option for cord-cutters who want to choose which NFL Draft coverage they see this year: Hulu + Live TV. Subscribing to Hulu + Live TV will get you free access to the Disney Bundle, which means Disney+ and ESPN+ are thrown in for your trouble at no cost. Plans to this service start at $69.99 per year, making it one of the less expensive options for watching the 2023 NFL Draft, especially considering it carries ABC (in select markets), ESPN, and NFL Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

There’s one more service on our list that will allow you to stream pick-by-pick coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft: YouTube TV. YouTube TV carries ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, and plans start at $72.99.

The reason we can’t rank it higher is because it doesn’t come with any freebies. There’s no uniform trial viewing period that all new customers get access to, and no free premium streaming subscriptions thrown into the monthly bill for free. That’s why the future home of NFL Sunday Ticket is bringing up the last position on the list.