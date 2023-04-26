Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft on Paramount+?

The best young football stars in the country are about to meet their NFL destinies. The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 and continues through Saturday, April 29 on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

But will it also be on Paramount+? The service does carry an impressive amount of live sports, including live NFL games every Sunday of the regular season on its Premium tier thanks to a 24/7 livestream of local CBS stations. Paramount+ even streams the Super Bowl once every three years.

There will be no NFL Draft coverage on the service this year, however. Fortunately for cord cutters, there are several options available to stream every pick of this year’s draft, including a few that offer free trials. But which one is our favorite?

Top Picks to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

Our Top Pick: Fubo All three channels that carry 2023 NFL Draft

Wide variety of national and regional sports channels

Seven-day free trial 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv Best Budget Pick: Sling TV Watch NFL Network and ABC (in select markets) on Sling Blue, or ESPN on Sling Orange

Get one month for $20, and watch the NBA and NHL playoffs Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

The annual draft of college players into the NFL is something most fans look forward to every year. In 2023, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will all carry pick-by-pick coverage of all seven rounds of the draft.

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry at least one of these channels, and most of them carry more than one. But which one is the best fit for you? We’ve got details on all of them below.

Our Top Pick: Fubo

Fubo is our No. 1 overall pick for watching the 2023 NFL Draft. It carries all three of the channels that will broadcast the draft this year, and it offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers. After that trial ends, plans start at $85.98 per month (which includes a regional sports network [RSN] fee).

Fubo offers a wide variety of regional and national sports networks and 25 of the top 35 cable channels on the market. It’s more well-balanced than it seems and carries just about every sport you could want.

Best Alternative: DIRECTV STREAM

It’s a tough call between Fubo and DIRECTV STREAMfor the top spot, but the fact that Fubo offers NFL Network gives it that extra yard. DIRECTV STREAM still offers ESPN and ABC and comes with a five-day free trial for new customers, so you’ll still get each of the draft’s three days free.

After your trial, DIRECTV STREAM plans start at $74.99 per month. Subscribing will also get you a new Gemini streaming box from DIRECTV STREAM, and thanks to a limited-time offer, you can save $30 off your first three months of service if you’re a new subscriber.

Once the draft is over, DIRECTV STREAM carries more of the top cable channels available than any other live TV service. It also offers more baseball games than any service, meaning you get too much bang for your buck to ignore DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Sling TV is by far the cheapest option to see the NFL Draft in 2023. Sling offers three plans on two tiers: Sling Blue and Sling Orange, which both offer their own distinct channel choices, and Sling Orange and Blue, which has all the channels of both plans on one single platform.

Sling Blue carries NFL Networks in all markets, plus ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco. The Orange plan offers NFL Network in every market in the country. Sling Orange or Blue are both priced at $40 per month, and Sling Orange and Blue costs $55 per month. If you live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, you do have to pay an extra $5 per month to get ABC on Sling Blue.

For a limited time, however, new Sling customers get 50% off their first month of service. That means you can watch every pick of the 2023 NFL Draft for as low as $20, or $27.50 if you want the freedom of choice Sling Orange and Blue provides.

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV could be perfect for you if you want the NFL Draft and some extra entertainment for your money. Plans start at $69.99 per month, so while not as cheap as Sling TV, you’ll still save some money with Hulu + Live TV. This service also come bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge, so your subscription unquestionably provides that extra entertainment and sports sizzle with your NFL Draft steak.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

The 2023 home of NFL Sunday Ticket will also carry every channel you’ll need to watch the NFL Draft in 2023. YouTube TV is a middle-of-the-road price option at $72.99 per month.

There are a few reasons that YouTube TV is last on our list, however. There is no free trial that’s uniform to all new users, and there are no free premium streaming services bundled into your price. YouTube TV is a fine option for streaming the draft this year, it just can’t beat out the other services on our list.

What About NFL+?

The NFL launched its own streaming platform before the start of the 2022 season, and if you don’t mind watching on your phone NFL+ is a good option to watch the draft this year. That’s the kicker, though; whether you’re on the $4.99 or $9.99 per month price tier, you can only watch pick-by-pick coverage of the draft on NFL+ via a mobile device.