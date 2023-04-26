Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft on Peacock?

If you’re an NFL analyst working on your Mock Draft version 8.2, you’d better hurry and put the finishing touches on it! The 2023 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 27, with live coverage of every pick available on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Is Peacock on the list of services that will offer draft coverage this year? After all, Peacock does carry weekly livestreams of “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, and offers a robust lineup of other live sports from MLB baseball to tennis and cycling.

There will not be any coverage of the NFL Draft on Peacock this year, however. To find that, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN or NFL Network. Fortunately, you have several options available to stream the draft in its entirety!

Top Picks to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

Our Top Pick: Fubo All three channels that carry 2023 NFL Draft

Wide variety of national and regional sports channels

Seven-day free trial 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv Best Budget Pick: Sling TV Watch NFL Network and ABC (in select markets) on Sling Blue, or ESPN on Sling Orange

Get one month for $20, and watch the NBA and NHL playoffs Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

NFL fans look forward to watching their team hand in its draft card with anticipation and anxiety. It’s a time when NFL clubs can improve their rosters dramatically, but the risk is always there that a pick turns into a bust.

To see every pick of the NFL Draft this year, you’ll need a live TV service that offers ABC, ESPN or NFL Network. Fortunately, there are five choices available that carry at least one of these channels: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

Our Top Pick: Fubo

Fubo is our top choice for watching the 2023 NFL Draft. It comes with a seven-day free trial for all new customers, so you won’t even have to pay for your first month until the draft ends. After the trial, Fubo plans start at $85.98, a figure that includes the regional sports network (RSN) fee 98% of customers will have to pay.

Fubo is perfect for sports fanatics, as it’s one of the only services that carries RSNs from Bally Sports. Other national sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, and [MLB TV] are available on Fubo, so you’ll have plenty more to watch on the service once the draft ends.

Best Alternative: DIRECTV STREAM

It was a hard call between Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM for the top overall pick on our list. DIRECTV STREAM barely loses out, because it carries only ABC and ESPN, while Fubo offers all three channels you can use to watch the NFL Draft this year.

Still, there are definite advantages to going with DIRECTV STREAM. New users get a five-day free trial, and when the trial ends plans start at $74.99. Right now, however, new customers to DIRECTV STREAM also get $10 off per month for their first three months of service.

Still not convinced? Well, maybe the fact that DIRECTV STREAM carries more of the top cable channels available than any other live TV service on the market will sway you. New DIRECTV STREAM customers can also get a free Gemini streaming device for a limited time!

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Sling TV is The Streamable’s best pick for watching the 2023 NFL Draft on a tight budget. Sling’s Orange and Blue plans each have unique channel packages for $40 each, while Sling Orange and Blue combines the offerings of both into a bigger bundle for $55 per month.

Sling Orange carries ESPN, and Sling Blue carries NFL Networks in all markets, plus ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. If you live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco and get ABC with your Sling Blue plan, your Sling Blue plan costs an extra $5 per month thanks to the ABC addition.

Right now, however, new Sling users get a hefty discount: 50% off the first month of their service. So for as little as $20 (or $27.50 if you go Sling Orange and Blue), you can watch every single pick of the 2023 NFL Draft with no long-term contracts or equipment needed.

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the perfect fit for you if you want to bundle extra entertainment in with your NFL Draft experience. Plans start $69.99 per month, and this service carries ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, so you’ll have your choice of coverage. Hulu + Live TV subscribers also get free access to the Disney Bundle, so Disney+ and ESPN+ are thrown in at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes up last on our list of services that you can use to stream the 2023 NFL Draft. Its plans start at $72.99 per month, and it will offer users the chance to choose between ABC’s, ESPN’s and NFL Network’s coverage.

So why is it the last spot on our list? It doesn’t offer new users a uniform free trial like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo, and it doesn’t come close to matching Sling on price. It doesn’t provide users extra services free like Hulu + Live TV, either, which is why it brings up the tail position when stacked up against those platforms.

What About NFL+?

NFL+ is the league’s new streaming service, launched prior to the start of the 2022 season. It will only allow you to watch the draft on your mobile device, no matter which of its price tiers you’re signed up for. It’s a great way to watch the draft on the go, but it’s not ideal if you’d prefer to see the action unfold on a bigger screen.