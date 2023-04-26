Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft on Prime Video?

Spouses and partners of NFL fans should say their final goodbyes to their loved ones now because for the next few days, they likely won’t be available too much. That’s because the 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 27 and will continue through Saturday, April 29.

Prime Video subscribers are likely wondering if the draft will be available as part of their subscription. The service does host weekly streams of “Thursday Night Football” during the regular season and will be the exclusive national broadcaster of Thursday games for each of the next nine seasons.

Prime Video has not, thus far, secured the rights to cover the NFL Draft, however. In 2023, only ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will offer pick-by-pick draft coverage, and you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries at least one of these channels if you’re a cord cutter looking to watch the action!

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

The future of NFL franchises for years to come is often determined on draft weekend. To see every pick of the NFL Draft in 2023, you’ll want a live TV service that offers ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network, but the good news is you have plenty of choices. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all carry at least one of the networks you’ll need to stream the draft.

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the best choice on the market for streaming the 2023 NFL Draft. Though it doesn’t carry NFL Network, you can still watch the draft on either ABC or ESPN with your subscription.

DIRECTV STREAM is at the top of our list because it simply has too many plusses to ignore. New subscribers get a five-day free trial, with plans starting at $74.99 once the trial is complete. For a limited time, new users can also take $10 off their subscription per month for the first three months they’re signed up.

DIRECTV STREAM is also offering novel subscribers a free Gemini streaming player just for signing up. This service carries more of the top cable channels available than any other live TV service on the market, and it’s an excellent all-around value.

Best Alternative: Fubo

It was not easy to place Fubo underneath DIRECTV STREAM on our list. This service offers new users a seven-day free trial, so every pick of the draft will be free this year. After the trial, Fubo plans start at $85.98, a number that includes the regional sports network (RSN) fee 98% of customers will have to pay.

Fubo also carries MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network, so users have access to a wide variety of coverage for their favorite sport. In addition, Fubo offers a huge network of RSNs, including those from Bally Sports.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

If you’re trying to watch the 2023 NFL Draft while saving a little money, Sling TV is perfect for you. Sling’s Orange and Blue plans each offer distinct channel bundles for $40 per month, while Sling Orange and Blue combines the lineups of both into a bigger package for $55 monthly.

Sling’s Blue plan carries ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco, and NFL Network in all markets. If you live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Sling Blue costs an extra $5 per month thanks to the ABC addition. Sling Orange offers ESPN anywhere you decide to subscribe, plus the Turner Networks if you want to see the NHL and NBA playoffs.

Thanks to a special deal from Sling, new customers get 50% off the first 30 days of their subscription. That means for as little as $20 (or $27.50 if you go Sling Orange and Blue), you can watch every single pick of the 2023 NFL Draft with no long-term contracts or equipment needed.

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

Still haven’t found the right choice for you? Why not look into Hulu + Live TV? Plans for this service start at $69.99 per month, and it offers ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, so you’ll have your choice of NFL Draft coverage. If you’re searching for some extra entertainment with your subscription, this could be the perfect pick; Hulu + Live TV subscribers also get free access to the Disney Bundle, so Disney+ and ESPN+ are thrown into your plan at no extra charge.

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the final service on our list that offers each channel needed to stream the NFL Draft in 2023. This platform will also serve as host to NFL Sunday Ticket starting in 2023, and with plans priced at $72.99 it’s not the most expensive option available.

YouTube TV just can’t match its competitors in terms of bonuses, however. It doesn’t offer all new users the same free trial, and there are no free services bundled in just for signing up. YouTube TV is one of the few live TV streamers that offers content in 4K if you pay for an add-on, but none of the channels offering this year’s draft will broadcast it in 4K.

What About NFL+?

NFL+ is the league’s new streaming service, launched prior to the start of the 2022 season. If you don’t mind watching the draft on your phone, it’s a perfectly good option at either $4.99 or $9.99 per month, depending on which tier you subscribe to. However, you cannot use NFL+ to watch the draft on a smart TV or device larger than a phone or tablet.