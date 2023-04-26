Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft on Sling TV?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27. The three-day, seven-round event concludes on Saturday, April 29 after every team in the league has made its picks, and users of Sling TV will be able to watch the entirety of the proceedings from Kansas City live.

Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN, while its Blue plan offers NFL Network in all markets, as well as ABC in select areas across the United States. If you’re not a Sling user but want to give it a try there’s never been a better time; right now, new subscribers can take 50% off their first month of service.

If you’re a cord cutter who hasn’t picked a live TV streaming service yet, there are several other options besides Sling TV that might pique your interest. Keep reading to see what your choices are!

Top Picks to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all carry at least one of ABC, ESPN or NFL Network, which are the three channels carrying the draft in 2023. If you’re not into the idea of Sling TV, keep scrolling to find out which of these live TV services The Streamable most highly recommends!

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the best available choice for watching the 2023 NFL Draft. It carries ABC and ESPN, so while you won’t see NFL Network on your channel guide, you’ll still be able to pick between coverage teams for the draft.

Subscriptions to DIRECTV STREAM start at $74.99 after a five-day free trial, meaning the draft itself will essentially be free to watch. Thanks to the breadth of channel offerings on DIRECTV STREAM, your account will give you access to more major cable sports, news and entertainment channels than any other live TV service available. For a limited time, new users can take $10 off their subscription per month for the first three months of their service.

Best Alternative: Fubo

Fubo carries all three channels that will offer draft coverage this year. New customers to Fubo get five-day free trial, which will take you past the end of the draft. Once the trial concludes, plans to Fubo begin at $85.98 (including regional sports network fee).

Fubo is one of the only live TV streaming platforms out there that carry regional sports networks from Bally Sports. It also offers MLB Network and many other national sports channels, so you’re set for the long haul of the baseball season with your Fubo subscription.

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a highly underrated choice when it comes to streaming the 2023 NFL Draft. This service offers ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, so the power of choice resides with you as to which coverage you want to see. All Hulu + Live TV subscriptions include the Disney Bundle for free, meaning you get Disney+ and ESPN+ just for signing up for this service.

Last Option: YouTube TV

The 2023 home of NFL Sunday Ticket also offers each of the channels you’ll need to stream the NFL Draft in 2023. YouTube TV plans start at $72.99 per month, making the service one of the mid-tier options in terms of price.

It’s the lack of extras that keeps YouTube TV ranked so low. There’s no free trial that all customers get the same access to, and no free streaming services bundled into your price with YouTube TV. It’s a fine option for streaming the 2023 NFL Draft, it just doesn’t stack up to the other services on our list.

What About NFL+?

NFL+ is the league’s mobile streaming service, and it does a good job of fulfilling that role. The 2023 NFL Draft will be available on NFL+, but neither of its price tiers will allow users to watch coverage on a device larger than their mobile phone or tablet.