Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft on YouTube TV?

If you’ve been watching Kevin Costner’s 2014 film “Draft Day” exhaustively for weeks because you can’t get draft fever out of your head, relief is finally here. The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 and continues until Saturday, April 29 on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

YouTube TV subscribers are likely already aware that their service offers them the chance to pick between these three channels to watch draft coverage this year. The 2023 NFL Draft will not be broadcast in 4K, however, so users with the 4K Plus add-on will still not see any of the draft in Ultra-High-Definition. Singing up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV’s Primetime Channels does not offer any draft coverage this year.

If you’re not a YouTube TV subscriber, or you are and you are thinking about making a change, there are several other choices for watching the 2023 NFL Draft without a pay-TV subscription.

Top Picks to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

Wide variety of national and regional sports channels

Sling TV

Get one month for $20

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

If YouTube TV isn’t right for you, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN or NFL Network. Luckily, you can pick between DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV Sling TV to see every selection in the draft this year. Keep reading to find out which of these four services The Streamable recommends most highly.

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our No. 1 overall pick for watching the NFL Draft in 2023. Not only will you be able to watch the draft on either ABC or ESPN, you’ll also get a free Gemini streaming player from DIRECTV for a limited time just for signing up.

New DIRECTV STREAM users get a five-day free trial, meaning the draft itself will essentially be free to watch. Once the trial is over, DIRECTV STREAM offers more major cable sports, news, and entertainment channels than any other live TV streamer out there. Plans normally start at $74.99 per month, but for a limited time, new users can take $10 off their subscription per month for the first three months of their service.

DIRECTV STREAM

Best Alternative: Fubo

Fubo makes a pretty compelling case for the top spot on our list, thanks to the fact that it carries NFL Network in addition to ABC and ESPN. It offers a five-day free trial to all new users, so every pick of this year’s NFL Draft is on Fubo. After the trial ends, plans start at $85.98 (including regional sports network fee).

For sports fans, there’s no doubt Fubo is one of the top services on the market. It carries a wide variety of national and regional sports networks, so you never have to worry about missing a game from any of your favorite teams.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Sling TV is a good way to watch the draft and save this year. Sling has two plans: Orange and Blue, each with its own distinct channel lineup. Both of these plans normally start at $40 per month, or customers can choose to combine them and get Sling Orange and Blue for $55 per month.

Sling is offering new customers an awesome deal right now: 50% off for a whole month of service. That will bring the cost of your first 30 days down to $20 (or $27.50 if you go Sling Orange and Blue), so you can watch the NFL Draft, NHL and NBA playoffs, and much more.

Sling’s Blue plan carries ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco, and NFL Network in all markets. If you live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Sling Blue costs an extra $5 per month thanks to the ABC addition.

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another great way to see the NFL Draft this year. It carries ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, so you can watch whichever coverage team you want. Plans start at $69.99 per month, and your Hulu + Live TV subscription comes with free access to the Disney Bundle, meaning you get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Hulu + Live TV

What About NFL+?

Users of NFL+ already know that the service is a great way to watch NFL action on your mobile device. Unfortunately, although the service will carry some draft coverage this year, users will not be able to watch it on NFL+ unless they’re willing to use a smart phone or mobile device to stream.