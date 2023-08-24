Can You Watch 2023 NFL Games on ESPN+?

The 2023 NFL season is upon us at last! The wait has been long, the summer hot, but at long last the games that count are set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 and continue all the way through February’s Super Bowl. There are no more weeks without football until then!

Fans will not be able to watch every game of the season on ESPN+, but the service will carry an exclusive international game on Oct. 1 when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Atlanta Falcons in London. ESPN+ will also carry wild card and Divisional round playoff games, and seven regular season “Monday Night Football” simulcasts.

To see the rest of the NFL season, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Check below for The Streamable’s recommendations on which will be the best service to opt for!

Best Ways to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries broadcast channels in most markets, plus a wide selection of cable channels

NFL Network and NFL RedZone available

All necessary channels included

How to Stream 2023 NFL Season

Cord cutters were probably pretty anxious about leaving cable behind if they were big NFL fans. Fortunately, there are five live TV services that will allow you to watch NFL games in 2023: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. They’ve all got their own strengths and weak points, but you can compare them below.

Top Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Season: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM tops our list of services available to watch the 2023 NFL season. It offers each channel needed to stream regular season games, with plans starting at $74.99 per month. NFL Network is included in the base channel lineup for Choice users and above, but Entertainment-level customers can add it with the Sports add-on channel pack.

DIRECTV STREAM is offering new customers a special deal: $10 off their first three months of service, a $30 total value. New users also get a five-day free trial to test DIRECTV STREAM out, and the service offers more of the top news, entertainment, and sports channels than any other platform.

Best Alternative for Sports Lovers: Fubo

Fubo is a great way to watch the NFL season, as NFL Network is included in its lowest-priced plan. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, after which plans start at $85.98. It’s a bit more expensive than DIRECTV STREAM, but the price includes a regional sports network (RSN) fee, so fans can watch their local NBA or NHL teams in addition to the football season.

Best Service for Bundling Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

[Hulu + Live TV $] carries all the channels needed to stream the NFL in 2023, and even with a planned price increase to $76.99 in October, it’s still a decent bargain in terms of price. That “decent” turns to “great” when considering a Hulu + Live TV subscription includes free access to the Disney Bundle, so you’ll get Disney+, on-demand Hulu and ESPN+ included in your subscription at no extra charge!

Best Pick for Users on a Tight Budget: Sling TV with Paramount+

Sling TV offers excellent variety, and it is also providing NFL fans with a great deal. For a limited time, users can sign up to watch Sling’s Season Pass, which gives them access to Sling Orange and Blue (with ESPN and NFL Network) and the Sports Extra add-on pack for $275 for five months, which breaks down to $55 per month.

Unfortunately, Sling does not carry CBS in any market, so users will have to supplement their coverage if they opt for Sling. The good news is that Paramount+ Essential shows in-market NFL games being shown on a user’s local CBS station live, so if you support an AFC squad you can still watch their locally-broadcast games every week. A bundle of Paramount+ Essential and Sling’s Season Pass comes out to $61 per month, cheaper than any service on this list.

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Season: YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with all the channels needed to stream the 2023 NFL season, and is also the home of NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time in 2023. Prices start at $72.99 per month, though this figure does not include any Sunday Ticket content.

Alas, YouTube TV does not offer uniform free trials to new, special season passes, or any bundled streaming services included with the price. You’ll certainly be able to use the service to watch the NFL season this year, but it won’t have as many extras and bonuses as other available streamers.