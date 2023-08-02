Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-Verse?

The 2023 NFL preseason has arrived! The preseason begins on Thursday, Aug. 3 with the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, then spreads to the rest of the league on Aug. 10. This year’s preseason games will be featured on local affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, as well as ESPN and NFL Network.

That means that DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and AT&T U-Verse customers will be able to watch games with their service! DIRECTV struck a carriage agreement with the league to bring on NFL Network and NFL RedZone this summer. Now, users can find NFL Network as part of the base channel package for DIRECTV/DIRECTV STREAM Choice and above plans, as well as on AT&T U-Verse.

DIRECTV customers who are affected by the company’s carriage dispute with Nexstar may see the affiliate which carries their local team’s preseason contests blacked out for the present. But you can still watch those channels via over-the-air antenna, and DIRECTV STREAM carries more of the top cable entertainment, sports and news channels than any service on the market.

If you’re looking for alternatives to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-Verse, keep reading! There are several live TV streaming services out there that will allow you to watch 2023 NFL preseason games.

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

How Cord Cutters Can Stream 2023 NFL Preseason Games

All four of the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will carry games during the 2023 NFL preseason, depending on which market a user lives in. There are several nationally-televised contests available on ESPN and NFL Network as well, but fortunately customers can pick between Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV to see games live.

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo

Fubo will allow users to watch the [NFL preseason], the conclusion of the MLB regular season, and much more. This service starts at $85.98 (including regional sports network fees), but all new customers get a seven-day free trial first. Fubo offers users national and regional sports channels, so whether you love the NHL, NBA, MLB or all of the above in addition to your NFL fandom, Fubo has you covered.

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

If bundles are the name of the game for you, then look no further than Hulu + Live TV. This service’s plans start at $69.99 per month, and each comes with the channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL preseason. It also gives users free access to the Disney Bundle, so Disney+, ESPN+, and on-demand Hulu shows like “The Bear” are instantly available with this service.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Sling TV would be much higher up this list if it offered ABC, NBC, and Fox in all major markets. As it stands, only select locales in the U.S. get all of these channels (minus CBS, which is not available on Sling) with their Sling subscription, and if they do they’ll have to pay an extra $5 per month.

Now for the good news: Sling is offering all new customers half off their first month of service. That means you can get Sling Orange or Blue for as little as $20 ($25 if you get all local broadcast channels), or upgrade to Sling Orange and Blue for $27.50 and not have to worry about switching between plans to see games on ESPN or NFL Network.

Last Choice to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries all channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL preseason, and is even giving new customers the chance to save a little scratch. Right now, new YouTube TV users can get three months of the service for $64.99 each, instead of the normal $72.99 rate.

YouTube TV does not offer any extra streaming services built into the cost of an account, nor does it have the same free trial available to all new users. Those are the main reasons it finds itself in last place on this list.