Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on ESPN+?

Are you ready for some football?? You’re running out of time to get ready, as the 2023 NFL preseason begins on Thursday, Aug. 3 when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets play in the Hall of Fame game. Wider action around the league fires up on Thursday, Aug. 10.

ESPN will carry one preseason game this year, a contest between the Baltimore Ravens and regional rival Washington Commanders on Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. As of now, however, there are no plans to put the game on ESPN+. ESPN+ will get simulcasts of some “Monday Night Football” contests this season, as well as an exclusive international regular season game.

But for the 2023 preseason, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers the various broadcast and cable channels that are offering games. Fortunately, there are several options to choose from in that regard, so keep scrolling to pick the right one for you!

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

Top Pick for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first three months for a limited time 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Pick for Sports Addicts to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Large array of national and regional sports networks 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How Cord Cutters Can Stream 2023 NFL Preseason Games

Users who are big football fans likely already know which of the four broadcast channels (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC carries their favorite team’s preseason games. There will also be national contests on ESPN and NFL Network, but fortunately users can pick from DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, [Hulu + Live TV $][Hulu Live TV$], Sling TV and YouTube TV for coverage.

Top Choice for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our No. 1 overall pick for streaming the NFL preseason in 2023. New customers get a five-day free trial to the service, which carries more of the top cable channels available than any other live platform. Thanks to a TBD , customers can also save $10 off per month for their first three months. Plans start at $74.99, but you’ll want to upgrade to the Choice package to watch NFL Network without an add-on.

A bitter retransmission dispute with Nexstar has forced some channels off the air for DIRECTV STREAM customers. If this is affecting your local team, you can snag an over-the-air antenna to watch preseason NFL games until the dispute ends.

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo

If you’re craving the return of the NFL and other major sports this fall, Fubo is the pick for you. This service offers a seven-day free trial, after which plans start at $85.98 per month (including regional sports network fees). Fubo offers a wide variety of national and regional sports channels in its base plan, so you’ll be set for the NFL preseason, the end of the MLB season, and the start of the NHL and NBA seasons as well with this service.

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

Disney is hoping you know a good deal when you see one! Its live TV service Hulu + Live TV comes with all of the channels you’ll need to watch the 2023 NFL preseason, and its plans start at $69.99. But Disney has made Hulu + Live TV almost too good to refuse thanks to its inclusion of the Disney Bundle with the service; you’ll get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ in addition to live TV channels at no extra cost with Hulu + Live TV!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

The only reason Sling TV isn’t much higher on this list is because it doesn’t offer ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC in all major markets across the country— in fact, CBS isn’t offered by the service anywhere. It also keeps NFL Network and ESPN on separate channel packages, though subscribers can switch easily between plans once they’re signed up, or get all Sling channels available in their area with the combo Sling Orange and Blue plan for $55 per month.

If you happen to live in a city that gets your NFL team’s preseason games with Sling, good news! The service is offering new customers a limited-time deal that slashes 50% off the first month's price. You could be watching preseason NFL games with Sling all August long for as little as $25!

Last Choice to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

For a limited time, YouTube TV has dropped its introductory price for new users from $72.99 per month to $64.99. The offer is good for your first three months of YouTube TV, so it will cover the NFL preseason and the first segment of the regular season, too.

YouTube TV doesn’t give all new users the same free trial, however, nor does it come with any extra streaming services bundled into the price. It’s a fine option for watching the 2023 NFL preseason, it simply has a hard time competing with the other streamers listed above.