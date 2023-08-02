Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on Fubo?

The Super Bowl, free agency, the draft…they all seem like distant memories for the average NFL fan. The preseason is finally about to begin, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame game kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 3, and games around the league begin one week later on Aug. 10.

Fubo is one of the best ways for cord-cutters to stream the 2023 NFL preseason. The service carries local channels in most major markets, so whether your team plays its games on the ABC, CBS, Fox, or NBC affiliate in your area, you should be set with Fubo. It also offers NFL Network and ESPN, so any nationally-televised preseason games will also be on the service. Oh, and did we mention it comes with a seven-day free trial standard for new users?

Fubo’s plans start at $85.98, a figure that includes the regional sports network fee most customers will have to pay. Fubo isn’t just good for streaming football; it will allow users to watch their local NBA and NHL teams as those seasons begin, and many fans will get to see their favorite MLB squad’s chase for the postseason!

If Fubo doesn’t sound right for you, keep reading! There are four other live TV streaming services that will offer NFL preseason action in 2023, and one of them is bound to be right for you.

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

How Cord Cutters Can Stream 2023 NFL Preseason Games

Outside of Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, [Hulu + Live TV $], Sling TV, and YouTube TV all carry the channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL preseason in at least some markets across the United States. Keep scrolling, as we break down the pros and cons of each of these services.

Top Choice for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM

The best alternative to Fubo for streaming 2023 NFL preseason games is DIRECTV STREAM . This service is offering new customers $10 off their plan for the first three months they’re subscribed, on top of a five-day free trial. DIRECTV STREAM carries more of the top cable channels available than any other live platform and now features NFL Network in its base plan for Choice and above users.

If you’re affected by DIRECTV's carriage dispute with Nexstar, you may not have access to the channel that carries your local team currently. But DIRECTV STREAM offers so many of the top cable news, entertainment, and sports channels that we’d recommend buying an over-the-air antenna to watch preseason NFL games until the dispute ends and sticking with DIRECTV STREAM.

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

Disney wants to make you an offer you can’t refuse with Hulu + Live TV. Starting at $69.99 per month, this service is already a decent value when compared to its peers in the live TV streaming industry. But the real bonus with Hulu + Live TV is that users can get the Disney Bundle free with the service, so Disney+ and ESPN+ will be waiting for you whenever you need something new to watch!

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

The only reason Sling TV isn’t much higher on this list is because it doesn’t offer ABC, Fox, and NBC in all major markets across the country, or CBS in any markets. It also keeps NFL Network and ESPN on separate channel packages, though subscribers can switch easily between plans once they’re signed up, or get all Sling channels available in their area with the combo Sling Orange and Blue plan for $55 per month.

That’s the less convenient news. The better news is that Sling The service is offering new customers is offering new users 50% off their first month's subscription for a limited time. That means if you’re lucky enough to get your local broadcast channels with Sling, you could be watching preseason NFL games all August long for as little as $25!

Last Choice to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

YouTube TV has dropped its introductory price for new users from $72.99 per month to $64.99 for a limited time. The deal covers three months of service, so it will apply to the 2023 NFL preseason as well as the first portion of the regular season.

YouTube TV doesn’t give all new users the same free trial, however, nor does it come with any extra streaming services bundled into the price. It’s a perfectly serviceable choice for streaming the 2023 NFL preseason, but it can’t do better than its competitors on this list in terms of bonuses.