Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on Hulu + Live TV?

The NFL preseason may not measure up to the regular season as far as level of competition, but it does give fans their first glimpse at new draft picks, young players hoping to make their mark, and even sometimes prized free agents that just joined the squad. The 2023 NFL preseason begins with the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 3, and widespread action begins the following week on Aug. 10.

Local affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will be responsible for showing NFL preseason games in 2023. Some games will also be broadcast nationally via ESPN and NFL Network. That means all preseason games shown on linear TV be available with a Hulu + Live TV subscription! Users who buy in at a $69.99 per month or higher price point will also get free access to the Disney Bundle with their Hulu + Live TV account.

If you’re looking for a service that offers a free trial, or just aren’t vibing with Hulu + Live TV for whatever reason, you can choose from one of four other live TV streaming services that offers the channels needed to watch the NFL preseason in 2023!

How Cord Cutters Can Stream 2023 NFL Preseason Games

Users who are big football fans likely already know which of the four broadcast channels (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC carries their favorite team’s preseason games. Fortunately users can pick from DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV for coverage if they don’t want to go with Hulu + Live TV.

Top Choice for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re looking for a service that offers free trials, The Streamable’s Top Pick is DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll get a five-day free trial with this service, but what truly makes DIRECTV STREAM a great option is the fact that it offers more major sports and entertainment channels than any service.

DIRECTV STREAM is also offering new customers a limited-time discount of $10 off per month for their first three months. Double check to make sure your local channels aren't blacked out thanks to the DIRECTV-Nexstar retransmission dispute, and make sure you sign up for the Choice plan or the Sports add-on pack to get NFL Network!

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo

Fubo gives users an even longer free trial, a full week! It is a bit more expensive at $85.98 per month including regional sports network (RSN) fees, but Fubo includes NFL Network in its base Pro plan, so users will be covered for both national and local NFL preseason contests. It also comes with at least one RSN in every market, so fans will be able to catch the end of the MLB season and the beginning of the NBA and NHL seasons with Fubo as well. It’s truly the ultimate offering for sports fans.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Sling TV would be placed much higher on this list were it not for the limited availability of broadcast channels on the service in some markets. Getting ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC is difficult for Sling users, and those who do have all those channels must pay an extra $5 per month to get them.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Sling is offering new customers half off their first month of service. That means if you’re fortunate enough to get the broadcast channel needed for watching NFL preseason games in your area, you can start watching Sling for as little as $20 per month. Users who opt for Sling Orange and Blue to save the need to switch between plans for nationally televised contests on ESPN and NFL network for just $27.50 for the first month.

Last Choice to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

YouTube TV does carry all necessary channels for watching the NFL preseason in 2023. It’s offering new users a special price of $64.99 per month for their first three months of service, rather than the standard $72.99. Unfortunately, YouTube TV does not include any extra services bundled into its price, nor does it give all new customers the same free trial.