Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on NFL+?

It’s back to the gridiron for NFL players! Training camps are underway, and the 2023 NFL preseason starts Thursday, Aug. 3 with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game featuring the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. The rest of the league gets back to action starting Thursady, Aug. 10.

If you don’t live in the same broadcast market as your local NFL team, NFL+ is a great way to watch out-of-market preseason games. Unlike regular season contests on NFL+, these won’t be restricted to just mobile devices either! In-market fans and those whose teams are playing in nationally-broadcast games will have to seek elsewhere, but if your NFL team is out-of-market currently, NFL+ is a very cheap way to watch its preseason games in 2023.

If you happen to live in the same TV market your favorite NFL team plays in, NFL+ won’t be an option for streaming its preseason games this year. Fortunately, five of the six top live TV streaming services will be offering live NFL preseason contests in 2023, so check them out below to see which is the best for your needs!

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

Top Pick for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first three months for a limited time 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Pick for Sports Addict to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Large array of national and regional sports networks 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

It can be a bit tricky to know where to find NFL preseason games in-market. All teams broadcast on a local affiliate of ABC, Fox, CBS or NBC, but this year there will be exclusive nationally-televised contests on ESPN and NFL Network this year as well. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all offer the channels needed to watch at least some preseason NFL games in 2023.

Top Choice for Watching NFL Preseason in 2023: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our top pick of services that allow you to watch the 2023 NFL preseason. The service comes with a five-day free trial, and new customers can also enjoy $10 off their first three months of service for a limited time.

It’s important to note that select local affiliates are blacked out in many markets across the United States temporarily, thanks to DIRECTV’s carriage dispute with Nexstar. If this applies to you, you can snag a digital antenna to watch any locally-broadcasted NFL preseason contests that are blacked out. Despite this, the sheer volume of top cable channels available on DIRECTV STREAM makes it our No. 1 pick for watching the NFL preseason.

Best Alternative for Sports Fanatics to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo

Fubo is awesome for sports lovers, with top regional and national sports channels available with every package. The service starts at $85.98 per month, a price that includes the regional sports network fee that most users will end up paying. Its channel lineup includes NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV and [NHL Network, so you’re covered no matter how big a sports fan you are!

Best Streamer with Extra Services for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is all about extras. With plans starting at $69.99 per month, it’s a great option for mid-budget users who need to see all the NFL preseason action broadcast TV can provide. But the real bonus is that Hulu + Live TV gives subscribers free access to the Disney Bundle, soDisney+, Hulu on-demand, and live sports on ESPN+ are just a few clicks/taps away with a subscription.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Budget Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Preseason: Sling TV

Users have to be careful with Sling TV when looking for 2023 NFL preseason games, but it still offers great value. The big problem is that Sling doesn’t carry CBS anywhere in the U.S., so teams who play preseason games on CBS affiliates will be blacked out on the service.

If your team plays on ABC, NBC or Fox, however, now is the perfect time to sign up for Sling! It’s offering new users 50% off their first month of service, so you can start watching the NFL preseason for as little as $20 for the entire month of August if you’ve never tried Sling before.

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

First, the good. YouTube TV does carry all channels needed to watch linear NFL preseason games this year. It’s also offering new customers a discount for their first three months of service: $64.99 each instead of $72.99, the standard price.

Now, the bad. YouTube TV does not give all new users the same free trial, and it doesn’t include any bonus streaming services in the cost of a subscription. It’s a workable option for watching the NFL preseason this year, but there are better choices available in our eyes.