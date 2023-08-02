Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on Paramount+?

After months of waiting, relief is finally just around the corner for NFL fans. The 2023 NFL preseason begins Thursday, Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame game from Canton, Ohio, and the rest of the league gets into action one week later on Aug. 10.

If your favorite NFL team plays its preseason contests on a CBS affiliate, you can watch all of its games on Paramount+ with Showtime. The plan costs $11.99 per month, but it includes access to a livestream of your local CBS station in the price. Unless your favorite squad plays a national game on a channel like ESPN or NFL Network this preseason, you’ll be good to go to watch NFL preseason and regular season games on Paramount+ with Showtime.

If your team’s local broadcast partner isn’t a CBS affiliate, or if they are playing on ESPN or NFL Network at some point this preseason, you can still watch them with a live TV streaming service. Check out your options for which service will carry the channels you’ll need below!

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

Top Pick for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first three months for a limited time

Large array of national and regional sports networks

How Cord Cutters Can Stream 2023 NFL Preseason Games

ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC affiliates across the country are handling broadcasting duties for the NFL preseason locally. ESPN and NFL Network also have a handful of preseason contests, but you can still watch games with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Top Choice for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the best pick for watching 2023 NFL preseason games. This service comes with a five-day free trial standard to all users, plus a limited-time offer of $10 off per month for three months that’s good on any of DIRECTV STREAM’s tiers (starting at $74.99 per month).

The big caveat with DIRECTV STREAM currently is its retransmission fight with Nexstar, which has caused local affiliates to go dark in many markets. The good news is the service carries more of the top cable channels than any other, and it carries NFL Network as part of its base channel plan in Choice packages and above!

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo

Fubo gives users an even longer free trial, a full week! It is a bit more expensive at $85.98 per month including regional sports network (RSN) fees, but Fubo includes NFL Network in its base plan, so users will be covered for both national and local NFL preseason contests. It also comes with at least one RSN in every market, so fans will be able to watch the end of the MLB season and the beginning of the NBA and NHL seasons with Fubo as well.

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV offers each channel you’ll need to watch the 2023 NFL preseason. The service starts at $69.99 per month, a price that includes Disney Bundle as well. That means that in addition to dozens of cable news, sports, and entertainment, you’ll get free access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu’s on-demand library as well with this service.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

If only Sling TV carried every broadcast channel in all major U.S. markets…but it doesn’t. At the moment, only select cities get access to ABC, NBC, and Fox with their Sling subscription, and Sling doesn’t offer CBS anywhere which is why it doesn’t climb higher on this list.

If you are lucky enough to get your NFL team on local channels with Sling it’s the perfect service for watching the 2023 NFL preseason. New customers get 50% off their first month for a limited time, and users can switch between Sling Orange and Sling Blue with ease if they need to see a game on NFL Network one week, and ESPN the next.

Last Choice to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

YouTube TV’s plans normally start at $72.99, but a limited-time deal from the company means users can now sign up for $64.99 per month for their first three months of service. YouTube TV also offers local broadcast affiliates in most major markets, so watching the NFL preseason is definitely on the table.

What YouTube TV doesn’t offer is extra streaming services bundled into the subscription cost, nor does it have a standard free trial that all new users can get. It’s still a good option for streaming the 2023 NFL preseason, it simply isn’t the top choice.