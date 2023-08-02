Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on Peacock?

Football is back! The 2023 NFL preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Aug. 3, and the full preseason schedule ramps up one week later on Aug. 10. The HOF matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Indeed, users whose team plays their preseason games on local NBC affiliates can stream every contest on Peacock if they upgrade to the Premium Plus tier of the service. That plan costs $11.99 per month, and gives users 24/7 access to a livestream of their local NBC station.

If your team broadcasts its games on another network’s affiliate, you’ll need to grab a live TV streaming service which carries that channel to see your favorite NFL squad’s preseason games this year. Fortunately, there are plenty to choose from!

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

Top Pick for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first three months for a limited time 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Pick for Sports Addict to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Large array of national and regional sports networks 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How Cord Cutters Can Stream 2023 NFL Preseason Games

The distribution of NFL preseason games can seem a little complex at first, but it’s really no different than how the league spreads its regular season contests around. Local affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC carry NFL preseason games depending on which market a customer is in. ESPN and NFL Network will also be carrying exclusive NFL preseason contests this year.

Top Choice for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re looking for a service that offers free trials, The Streamable’s Top Pick is DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll get a five-day free trial with this service, but what truly makes DIRECTV STREAM a great option is the fact that it offers more major sports and entertainment channels than any service.

DIRECTV STREAM is also offering new customers a limited-time discount of $10 off per month for their first three months. Double check to make sure your local channels aren't blacked out thanks to the DIRECTV-Nexstar retransmission dispute, and make sure you sign up for the Choice plan or the Sports add-on pack to get NFL Network!

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo

Fubo is another streamer that offers a free trial, this time seven days. The service’s plans start at $85.98, a price that includes the regional sports network (RSN) fee that most users will have to pay. But NFL Network comes included in the base Fubo plan, as do all the local channels you’ll need to stream your favorite NFL team during preseason action!

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

Do you wish your streaming platform offered a more convenient way to pay for your services? If so, Hulu + Live TV is a great pick for watching this year’s NFL preseason. It comes with all the various channels you’ll need, plus the Disney Bundle is included in the price. You can keep your Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ on one monthly bill with Hulu + Live TV, and not have to pay a dime for them!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

If Sling TV offered CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC in every market in the country, it would be a lot higher on this list. As it is, the service only carries all four broadcast channels in select cities, and users who do get them all have to pay $5 extra per month. CBS isn’t available on Sling at all, so if your team plays its preseason games on the service you’ll have to look elsewhere.

The flipside of that coin is that right now, Sling is offering new customers 50% off their first month of service. That means if you do get ABC Fox and NBC in your area, you can watch NFL preseason games for as little as $25 for the entirety of August. Worried about missing a game on ESPN or NFL Network because you don’t have the right Sling plan? Don’t be; switching between Sling Orange and Sling Blue is free!

Last Choice to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

For a limited time, YouTube TV has dropped its introductory price for new users from $72.99 per month to $64.99. The offer is good for your first three months of YouTube TV, so it will cover the NFL preseason and part of the regular season, too.

YouTube TV doesn’t give all new users the same free trial, however, nor does it come with any extra streaming services bundled into the price. It’s a fine option for watching the 2023 NFL preseason, it simply has a hard time competing with the other services listed above.