Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on Prime Video?

The temperature outside may still say summer, but in NFL training camps across the United States players are already dreaming of fall. The 2023 NFL preseason is set to begin on Thursday, Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame game, and the full slate of games starts one week later on Aug. 10.

Prime Video is the exclusive host of national “Thursday Night Football” telecasts once again in 2023, but it will also host a preseason contest that fans won’t be able to see anywhere else (unless they live in the local markets of the teams playing, of course). That would be the Thursday, Aug. 24 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

Outside of that game, the vast majority of NFL preseason games will be on local affiliates of CBS, Fox or NBC. There will still be some games on national networks, so check out The Streamable’s recommendation for a live TV streaming service that will allow you to see as many preseason games as possible in 2023!

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

Top Pick for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first three months for a limited time 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Pick for Sports Addict to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Large array of national and regional sports networks 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

The NFL preseason scatters its games far and wide across local affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, the four channels that currently hold regular season broadcasting rights to the league. Nationally-televised preseason games are also available on ESPN and NFL Network. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV each offer the channels needed to watch NFL preseason contests in your area!

Top Choice for Watching NFL Preseason in 2023: DIRECTV STREAM

The Streamable’s best option for users who want to watch as many NFL preseason games as possible would be to check out DIRECTV STREAM. The service comes with a five-day free trial, and is currently offering new customers $10 off their first three months of service as well. DIRECTV STREAM carries more of the top cable channels on the market than any other live TV platform.

Users looking at DIRECTV STREAM should be aware that select local affiliates are blacked out in many markets across the United States temporarily. If this applies to you, you can snag a digital antenna to watch any locally-broadcasted NFL preseason contests that are blacked out.

Best Alternative for Sports Fanatics to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo

Fubo has plans starting at $85.98 per month after regional sports network fees, but you’ll get a huge array of sports channels for that price and a seven-day free trial. Depending on where you live, you’ll get access to one or more RSNs, plus national sports channels like NFL Network, MLB Network, and more!

Best Streamer with Extra Services for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: Hulu + Live TV

If you want to get a little extra with your live TV streaming service, Hulu + Live TV is the choice for you. Plans to this service begin at $69.99 per month, and that price gets you far more than just access to all the channels you’ll need to watch the 2023 NFL preseason. Hulu + Live TV gives subscribers free access to the Disney Bundle, which means Disney+, Hulu on-demand, and live sports on ESPN+ are at your fingertips with an account!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Budget Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Preseason: Sling TV

Sling TV is a tricky service for watching the 2023 NFL preseason. Users will get nationally-broadcast games on Sling’s Blue plan with NFL Network, but they’ll have to switch over to the Orange plan to watch games on ESPN. Don’t worry though, switching Sling plans is easy and free to do.

The real bugaboo with Sling is that it doesn’t carry Fox and ABC in all markets, or CBS in any market. Areas that do get Fox, ABC, and NBC will have to pay $5 per month extra. On the other hand, new Sling subscribers can take $20 off their first month, so you could be streaming NFL preseason action all August for as little as $25 if your team is on the right channel!

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month, though for a limited time, new customers can sign up for $64.99 for their first three months, the same promotional price that DIRECTV STREAM is currently offering.

Although YouTube TV offers every channel that you’ll need to watch the 2023 NFL preseason, it does not give all new users the same free trial period to test out the service. It also does not come with any free services bundled into the price, which is why it can’t beat out the other options on our list.