Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on Sling TV?

The 2023 NFL preseason is here! Football diehards have been craving live games all summer long, and starting Thursday, Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame game they’ll get their wish. The balance of the league gets back to action on the following Thursday, Aug. 10.

Sling TV will offer some NFL preseason games this year, but its coverage will be far from complete. The service doesn’t offer CBS in any markets in the U.S., and customers who get ABC, Fox and NBC in their markets are charged an extra $5 per month.

If you are lucky enough to see your in-market NFL team play its preseason games on a non-CBS affiliate, you should definitely look into Sling. Right now, new Sling customers get 50% off their first month of service so you could be streaming the NFL preseason for as little as $20 ($25 if you get ABC, NBC and Fox).

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service that offers a bit more in the way of channels, keep scrolling! The Streamable will break down all your options for watching the 2023 NFL preseason without a cable or satellite subscription.

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

Top Pick for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first three months for a limited time 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Pick for Sports Addict to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Large array of national and regional sports networks 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

The NFL preseason distributes its games far and wide across local affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, the four channels that currently hold regular season broadcasting rights to the league. Nationally-televised preseason games are also available on ESPN and NFL Network. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV each offer the channels needed to watch at least some NFL preseason contests in your area!

Top Choice for Watching NFL Preseason in 2023: DIRECTV STREAM

The Streamable’s best option for users who want to watch as many NFL preseason games as possible would be to check out DIRECTV STREAM. The service comes with a five-day free trial, and is currently offering new customers $10 off their first three months of service as well. DIRECTV STREAM carries more of the top cable channels on the market than any other live TV platform.

Users looking at DIRECTV STREAM should be aware that select local affiliates are blacked out in many markets across the United States temporarily. If this applies to you, you can snag a digital antenna to watch any locally-broadcasted NFL preseason contests that are blacked out.

Best Alternative for Sports Fanatics to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo

Whether its the MLB push to the postseason, the NFL preseason, or the start of the NHL and NBA regular seasons, Fubo is the perfect streamer for sports lovers. Its plans start at $85.98 per month, but that price will get you access to top national and regional sports channels, and includes the regional sports network fee that most customers have to pay. Did we mention Fubo comes with a weeklong free trial?

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

Do you wish your streaming platform offered a more convenient way to pay for your various services? If so, Hulu + Live TV is a great pick for watching this year’s NFL preseason. It comes with all the channels you’ll need to watch live, plus the Disney Bundle is included in the price. You can keep your Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ on one monthly bill with Hulu + Live TV, and not have to pay a dime for them!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

For a limited time, YouTube TV has dropped its introductory price for new users from $72.99 per month to $64.99. The offer is good for your first three months of YouTube TV, so it will cover the NFL preseason and the first segment of the regular season, too.

YouTube TV doesn’t give all new users the same free trial, however, nor does it come with any extra streaming services bundled into the price. It’s a fine option for watching the 2023 NFL preseason, it simply has a hard time competing with the other streamers listed above.