Can You Watch 2023 NFL Season on Disney+?

Are you ready for some football? The 2023 NFL season is almost upon us, and gets officially underway on Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the season opener on Peacock.

The 2023 season will mark another in which no NFL games are played on Disney+. Disney is thinking of the best ways to offer its sports channel ESPN without a cable or satellite subscription, but no NFL content has made its way onto other on-demand Disney streaming services, and it’s not likely to in the future.

There is a way to watch the NFL season and get Disney+ for free this year, however. Check that out, along with the other live TV streaming services that will allow you to watch NFL football in 2023 below!

Best Ways to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries broadcast channels in most markets, plus a wide selection of cable channels

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available

Five-day free trial

All necessary channels included

All necessary channels included

Big selection of other sports networks available

How to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

There are a total of six linear TV channels that will carry live NFL football in 2023. Users can head to one of five live TV services to see at least some of these games: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV all offer some of the channels needed to watch the NFL in 2023. But which is the best?

Top Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Season: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM comes with a five-day free trial standard for new customers, plus a limited-time deal that allows new users to take $10 off per month for three months when they sign up. DIRECTV STREAM offers NFL Network in its Sports add-on for $14.99 per month, but otherwise, all necessary channels are included in your base plan.

Users will want to make sure they aren’t affected by DIRECTV’s current carriage dispute with Nexstar before signing up. If you are, grab a digital antenna to watch games on local broadcast channels, and enjoy a huge variety of top cable entertainment, sports, and news networks with DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM offers NFL Network in its Sports add-on for $14.99 per month, but otherwise, all necessary channels are included in your base plan.

Best Alternative for Sports Lovers: Fubo

Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial for all new customers, after which plans start at $85.98. This price includes the regional sports network fee that most customers will end up having to pay, and Fubo’s base plan includes college networks like ACC Network, SEC Network and more, so football fans who love the college and pro games equally will be able to see both. Fubo’s wide array of regional sports networks ensures MLB, NBA, and NHL fans will also be able to watch their favorite teams.

Best Service for Bundling Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV may be rising in price to $76.99 per month in October, but for Disney fans it’s a great way to watch the 2023 NFL season. A subscription to Hulu + Live TV factors the Disney Bundle into the price, so while you may not be able to watch the NFL on Disney+, you can get it essentially free along with on-demand Hulu and ESPN+ if you decide to make Hulu + Live TV your home for the NFL this year.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Pick for Users on a Tight Budget: Sling TV with Paramount+

If you’re willing to do a little extra work this football season, you can save big with Sling. Sling TV has introduced its Season Pass this year, which combines its channel packages Sling Orange and Blue with its Sports Extra add-on pack for a five-month price of $275 (normally $350). That will grant you access to ABC, Fox, and NBC in some markets, as well as ESPN and NFL Network.

But what about CBS, you say? That’s where the extra work comes in, as Sling does not offer the Eye Network in any markets in the U.S. But Paramount+ carries all NFL on CBS games being broadcast in your local market, and for just $5.99 per month more you can create a soft bundle with Sling and enjoy the NFL for $61 per month.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Season: YouTube TV

As the 2023 host of NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV makes a ton of sense for viewers who want to watch the 2023 NFL regular season. The service carries all networks needed to watch live games and starts at $72.99 per month.

The reason YouTube TV doesn’t rate higher on our list is it doesn’t load you down with freebies like some other platforms. It doesn’t give all new users the same free trial period, and it doesn’t offer any free streaming services included in its base price. YouTube TV is still a good option to stream the NFL this year, it’s just not the absolute best.