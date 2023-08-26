Can You Watch 2023 NFL Season on Peacock?

Football Night in America is coming! The 2023 NFL season debuts on Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs rumble and all the action of that game will appear on NBC and stream live simultaneously on Peacock.

All “Sunday Night Football” games will stream on Peacock in 2023, as per usual. What’s very unusual for Peacock this season is that it will get two exclusive contests that fans won’t see anywhere else: a Week 16 game featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills, and a Wild Card game with as-yet undetermined opponents.

But what about the rest of this year’s NFL season? For that, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network, which are the channels other than NBC that will carry live NFL contests this year.

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries broadcast channels in most markets, plus a wide selection of cable channels

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available

Five-day free trial 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Top Alternative: Fubo Seven-day free trial

All necessary channels included

Big selection of other sports networks available 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 NFL Season

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV each carries at least some of the six channels that will offer live NFL games in 2023. Which ones carry every necessary channel, and which ones are best for users on shoestring budgets? There’s something for everyone in the market for a live TV service, so keep reading to see which is the best pick for you.

Top Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Season: DIRECTV STREAM

For a good intersection of price and content, DIRECTV STREAM is the way to go this football season. New users can take $10 off per month for three months when they sign up, after a five-day free trial. NFL Network is only available in the sports add-on channel pack, but otherwise, users will find each channel needed to watch the NFL season in the Entertainment package ($74.99 per month).

Some users will see their local channels blacked out on DIRECTV STREAM, as a retransmission dispute with Nexstar has caused them to temporarily go dark. Affected users can pick up a digital antenna to watch NFL games on broadcast channels until the dispute ends, and get more of the top cable channels on the market with DIRECTV STREAM than with any other platform.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Sports Lovers: Fubo

For football fans of all stripes, Fubo is a great way to enjoy the season. This service starts at $85.98, a price that includes the RSN fee most users will see added to their monthly bill. But Fubo offers a seven-day free trial to all new customers, and its base plan includes top college sports channels like SEC Network. That means fans can spend all day Saturday and all day Sunday watching the best in college and pro football with Fubo.

Best Service for Bundling Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

For customers who love a good bundle, Hulu + Live TV is an outstanding choice to watch the NFL in 2023. It starts at $69.99 per month now (rising to $76.99 in October), and includes all channels needed to watch NFL contests this year. Also included in that price? Free access to the Disney Bundle, unlocking the on-demand libraries of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ at no extra cost to the subscriber.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Pick for Users on a Tight Budget: Sling TV with Paramount+

This combo asks a little more from the user, but it’s a great way to save some money this football season. That starts with a subscription to Sling's Season Pass, which combines its Orange and Blue channel packages with its Sports Extra add-on for a one-time cost of $275 for five months. That means customers will save $75 over the course of football season.

That option will give users in some markets access to ABC, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and ESPN, but not CBS. To get that, Sling customers will want to sign up for Paramount+ for an extra $5.99 per month. That will allow them to stream all NFL on CBS games in their market live, and combined with the Sling Season Pass it works out to $61 per month total.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Season: YouTube TV

YouTube TV will serve as the home of NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023, so if fans want to one-stop shop for the season it’s a great service to use. YouTube TV’s base plan includes all needed channels for streaming the 2023 NFL season, with prices starting at $72.99 per month.

What YouTube TV doesn’t offer is free streaming services bundled into the price. It also doesn’t give all new customers access to the same length of free trial, so while it’s definitely a good choice for watching the 2023 NFL season without cable or satellite, it’s not our top pick.