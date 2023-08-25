Can You Watch 2023 NFL Season on Tubi?

The 2023 NFL season is finally ready for kickoff! The regular season begins Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Detroit Lions travel to face last year’s Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs live from Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans won’t find any live games on the free streaming service Tubi this year. Although Tubi does carry the NFL free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, that channel does not carry any actual live games, just vintage replays and other curated NFL content.

To see the 2023 NFL season in all its glory, users will need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. Fortunately, there are quite a few choices available for football fans who don’t want to miss their favorite team in action this season!

Best Ways to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries broadcast channels in most markets, plus a wide selection of cable channels

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available

Five-day free trial 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Top Alternative: Fubo Seven-day free trial

All necessary channels included

Big selection of other sports networks available 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV are the five live TV services that will carry some NFL games in 2023. Which ones will they have, and which will give users the best selection? Keep reading to find out below!

Top Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Season: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is The Streamable’s top pick for services that allow users to watch NFL football games in 2023. It comes with a five-day free trial, and a limited-time offer of $10 off per month for three months for new customers.

Normally, DIRECTV carries all channels needed to watch regular-season NFL games (aside from NFL Network) in its base Entertainment package. A current carriage dispute with affiliate-owner Nexstar is affecting those channels in some markets, but users can buy a digital antenna to watch any games broadcast in their area over-the-air. DIRECTV STREAM offers more in-demand cable channels than any other service, which is why it remains our top choice.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Sports Lovers: Fubo

Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial for all new customers, after which plans start at $85.98. This price includes the regional sports network fee that most customers will end up having to pay, and Fubo’s base plan includes college networks like ACC Network, SEC Network and more, so football fans who love the college and pro games equally will be able to see both.

Best Service for Bundling Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

Even a scheduled price increase to $76.99 on Oct. 12 doesn’t doom Hulu + Live TV. The service has each channel needed to stream the 2023 NFL season in its base plan, and Hulu + Live TV is one of the only streamers that gives you free access to more streaming platforms. The service includes the Disney Bundle in the $76.99 price, which means Disney+, ESPN+ and the on-demand Hulu libraries are essentially free when you subscribe.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Pick for Users on a Tight Budget: Sling TV with Paramount+

Going this route will include some extra steps for the user, but it’s a great way to save some cash this football season. To start, fans will need a subscription to Sling's Season Pass, which combines its Orange and Blue channel packages with its Sports Extra add-on for a one-time cost $275 for five months. That means customers will save $75 over the course of football season.

That choice will give users in some markets access to ABC, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and ESPN, but not CBS. To get that, Sling customers will want to sign up for Paramount+ for an extra $5.99 per month. Doing so will allow them to watch all NFL on CBS games in their area live, and combined with the Sling Season Pass it factors out to $61 per month total.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Season: YouTube TV

YouTube TV would seem a logical choice to watch the 2023 NFL season. Its plans start at $72.99, and it features all the necessary channels for watching the NFL. YouTube TV is also the host of NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023, so out-of-market fans will definitely want to look into the service.

Where YouTube TV falls behind is its lack of extras. It doesn’t offer all new customers the same free trial, and it doesn’t bundle any premium streaming services into the price. You can definitely use YouTube TV to watch the 2023 NFL season, it just won’t come with as many bells and whistles as some of its competing live TV services.