Can You Watch 2023 NHL Playoffs on Paramount+?

NHL fans have waited all throughout a long, sometimes tedious regular season to get to this moment. The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs have officially begun, and hockey fans across the United States and Canada are rejoicing that their team might get to hoist one of the most prestigious trophies in the entire sports world.

Is Paramount+ carrying any NHL playoff games this year? It’s fair to wonder, especially considering the breadth of live sports offerings Paramount+ users can access. NFL football, NCAA March Madness basketball, UEFA Champions League soccer and much more is available on the service, which is one of the best and cheapest ways to see live sports.

That value doesn’t carry over to NHL games, at least not in 2023. To watch this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT.

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Playoffs

More major cable channels than any other service

Five-day free trial 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Alternative: Sling TV All games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS, plus games on ABC via ESPN3 simulcast

Half off first month’s subscription Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

If you want to watch every game of this year’s NHL playoffs without a cable or satellite subscription, you’re somewhat spoiled for choice. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all carry ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT, so you can use each of them to get comprehensive coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. Sling TV is another option, even though it doesn’t carry ABC. Get more details below!

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the best option available for watching every Stanley Cup Playoff game in 2023. Starting at $74.99 per month, this is a good mid-tier price option and comes with a five-day free trial for all new subscribers. To enhance the value even more, DIRECTV STREAM is currently offering new users $10 off for their first three months of service, a $30 total value.

After the Stanley Cup Playoffs end, DIRECTV STREAM continues to be an excellent value. The service offers more major cable entertainment and sports channels than any other, including FX, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and many more.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative: Sling TV

If you’re looking for the least expensive option to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023, Sling TV is your best bet. Plans start at $40 per month, but right now new users can save half off their first month of Sling TV. That will bring your price to enjoy Sling to just $20 for 30 days.

Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN, ESPN2, and the Turner Networks, which will cover the vast majority of NHL playoff contests this year. In addition, Sling Orange carries ESPN3, which will simulcast every Stanley Cup Playoff game broadcast on ABC.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV could be right up your alley if you need a little more entertainment from your live TV service. Hulu + Live TV plans start at $69.99 per month, and all of the channels you’ll need to see every Stanley Cup Playoff game of this year are included. To add some real sizzle, Hulu + Live TV subscriptions all offer free access to the Disney Bundle, so you’ll get Disney+ and ESPN+ thrown in at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV also carries every channel you’ll need to have if you want to watch all games of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Plans to this streaming platform start at $72.99 per month, but not all users get access to the same free trial.

That discrepancy is one of a few reasons YouTube TV is the last entry on our list. It also doesn’t come with free services bundled into your subscription, and at $72.99 per month, it’s nearly twice as expensive as Sling TV (three times as expensive when considering Sling’s current special offer).