Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on DIRECTV STREAM?

The 2023 NHL season is drawing to a close, but there’s still plenty of action left this year in the Stanley Cup Conference Finals! The Dallas Stars will face the NHL’s previous expansion team the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Florida Panthers attempt to slow down the Carolina Hurricanes.

DIRECTV STREAM is the best way to see each and every one of these games. The Western Conference Finals will appear on ABC and ESPN, while TNT will get exclusive coverage of the Eastern Conference Finals. The best news? DIRECTV STREAM carries all of these channels and comes with a five-day free trial.

If you’re a cord-cutter looking for other alternatives to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Conference Finals, you’re in luck. There are three other services to pick from, and we’ll break down the pros and cons for you below.

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: Sling TV All games on ESPN, and TNT, plus games on ABC via ESPN3 simulcast

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals

If there’s any reason at all you’re not interested in DIRECTV STREAM, you have other options to watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals: Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Keep reading to see which of those platforms might fit best with your needs!

Top Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV is a great choice for users who need a budget-friendly way to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Conference Finals. A Sling subscription normally starts at $40 per month, or $55 if users opt to combine the Sling Orange and Blue channel packages. But for a limited time, new users can get $10 off their first month of Sling, plus a free Amazon Fire TV stick for signing up.

Sling’s Orange plan is the one hockey fans will want to stick with. It carries ESPN3, which will simulcast every game of the NHL playoffs broadcast on ABC, plus ESPN and TNT. It’s the ideal way to see all NHL playoff games this year, and get a free streaming device for your trouble.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is wonderful for users who want to stream more on-demand content in addition to watching live Stanley Cup Conference Finals games. Plans for this streamer start at $69.99 per month, but that price includes the Disney Bundle at no extra cost. In addition, each Hulu + Live TV plan comes with ABC, ESPN, and TNT standard, so you’ll see whistle-to-whistle coverage of both Stanley Cup Conference Finals series on the service.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

If you still haven’t found the right service for you, you do have one more choice: YouTube TV. This service carries all the channels needed to watch the Stanley Cup Conference Finals and starts at $72.99 per month.

So why is it last on our list? Well, there’s no free trial that’s accessible to all new users with this service, and no bundled streaming platforms you’ll get for free just for signing up. YouTube TV is a perfectly workable choice, it just doesn’t have the extras that other live TV services provide.