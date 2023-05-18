Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on ESPN+?

Some of the best hockey of the entire season will be played this week as the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals begin. Out west, the Vegas Golden Knights will try to slay the Dallas Stars, while the Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to blow away the Florida Panthers in the east.

ESPN+ subscribers will have the chance to see some games live on the platform if they don’t live in the Seattle or Las Vegas markets. Game 2, as well as Games 5 and 7 (if necessary) of the Western Conference Finals will stream on ESPN+, though they are subject to the same blackout rules as an NHL regular season contest.

If you’re a fan who lives in these areas, or if you want to ensure you see every game of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals, you’ll need a subscription to a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN, ABC and TNT. The good news is, you have options!

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Conference Finals

More major cable channels than any other service

Five-day free trial 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV All games on ESPN, and TNT, plus games on ABC via ESPN3 simulcast

$10 off the first month’s subscription, plus a free Amazon Fire TV stick GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are your four choices to watch every game of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals. The Western Conference Finals will be on ABC and ESPN, while the Eastern Conference Finals will be a TNT exclusive.

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our best pick for streaming the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals. A five-day free trial is standard for all users, after which plans start at $74.99 per month. As an extra bonus, a special offer from DIRECTV STREAM means new users also take $10 off per month for their first three months of service, a $30 total value.

When the Stanley Cup Playoffs end, DIRECTV STREAM is an excellent service for sports fans. It offers national sports networks like FS1, MLB Network, and more, as well as a wide array of regional sports channels in most of the biggest markets in the country.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV is an excellent way to watch the Stanley Cup Conference Finals and save a little scratch while doing so. Right now, new users can take $10 off their first month of Sling TV, bringing the price to $30 for one month of Sling Orange or Blue, or $45 for Sling Orange and Blue. New subscribers will also get a free Amazon Fire TV streaming device thanks to a limited-time offer from Sling.

Users who grab a Sling account to watch the Stanley Cup Conference Finals will want to go with the Orange plan. It offers TNT and ESPN, plus access to games on ABC via a simulcast on ESPN3.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Another great way to see all games of both Stanley Cup Conference Finals series is Hulu + Live TV. Hulu + Live TV has plans starting at $69.99 per month, and all of the channels you’ll need to see every Stanley Cup Conference Finals game this year are included. The biggest bonus with this service is that the Disney Bundle is thrown in free, so ESPN+ users can grab a subscription, watch every game of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, and save some money while they’re at it.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV also carries ESPN, ABC, and TNT. Its prices start at $72.99 per month, but it does not offer a standard free trial that all new users get access to.

YouTube TV also does not have free streaming services bundled into its price, nor does it have any deals for new equipment thrown in. It’s still a good choice for cord-cutters who want to watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals, but it can’t beat out the other offerings on our list.