 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max

Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on HBO Max?

David Satin

The 2022-2023 NHL season is nearing its end, but that doesn’t mean there’s no more great hockey to watch this year! The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals will air starting Thursday, May 18 on ABC, ESPN, and TNT.

Given that Warner Bros. Discovery owns TNT, and given that the company also owns one of the biggest streaming platforms in the United States in HBO Max, it’s logical to think that some games might be simulcast on that streamer. Sadly, HBO Max will not carry any NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals games this year.

If you want to see the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that has ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Luckily, there’s more than one to pick from!

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

  • Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Conference Finals
  • More major cable channels than any other service
  • Five-day free trial

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV

  • All games on ESPN, and TNT, plus games on ABC via ESPN3 simulcast
  • $10 off the first month’s subscription, plus a free Amazon Fire TV stick

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals

ABC and ESPN will split hosting duties for the Western Conference Finals, while TNT will be the exclusive home of the Eastern Conference Finals. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all give you the ability to watch every game on these channels. But which fits your needs best?

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial GET $10 OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
ESPN - -
TNT - -

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our top choice for watching the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals. Right now, new subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM get $10 off per month for their first three months of service, a $30 total value. That’s after the five-day free trial that’s available to all new customers, of course.

Once the trial and discounts end, plans to DIRECTV STREAM start at $74.99 per month. That’s an excellent value because the service offers more major cable channels than any live TV streamer available. Whether you’re hoping to see the newest show on FX, live news from MSNBC or Fox News, or hit movies and shows on AMC, DIRECTV STREAM has you covered.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV is far and away the top choice for users who want to save a little money on the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals. Stick with Sling’s Orange plan; it will give you access to ESPN and TNT, plus games on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3 for the remainder of the playoffs.

New Sling customers get take $10 off their first month of Sling TV, and a free Amazon Fire TV stick. That means you’ll not only have a cheaper way to watch the Stanley Cup Conference Finals, you’ll have a brand-new device to do it on.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

If you want more entertainment with your live TV service, Hulu + Live TV is the choice for you. Its plans start at $69.99 per month, though unfortunately there’s no free trial. The tradeoff with Hulu + Live TV is that the Disney Bundle is thrown in free, so you’ll get thousands of hours of live sports on ESPN+ and on-demand entertainment on Hulu and Disney+ for no extra cost.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

The Streamable’s last pick for watching all games of both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals in the NHL is YouTube TV. Plans for this service start at $72.99 per month, and your subscription will include ESPN, ABC, and TNT.

What it may not include is a free trial, as YouTube TV doesn’t offer the same trial to all new users. It also does not provide customers with free streaming services, or any new equipment upon signing up. There are no special discounts either, which is why YouTube TV can’t climb higher than last on our list.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.