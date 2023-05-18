Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on Peacock?

The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals begin this week! The Western Conference Finals will feature the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Eastern series will pit the Florida Panthers against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Peacock has gotten an impressive amount of new live sports offerings in recent weeks. The service will get an exclusive NFL playoff game in 2023, and will stream every event of the 2024 Summer Olympics as well. Sadly, there are no plans to show any Stanley Cup Conference Final games on the service this year.

The Western Conference Finals will be shown on ESPN and ABC this year, while the Eastern Conference Finals will exclusively air on TNT. That means you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers each of these channels, but the good news is there are several to choose from!

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals

Cord cutters can choose between DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch every game of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals. To figure out which is the right pick for you, check below for details on each of these platforms.

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

If you want to see every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Conference Finals, your best choice is DIRECTV STREAM. Plans for this service start at $74.99 per month, but all new users get a five-day free trial to try it out. On top of that trial, a special offer from DIRECTV STREAM means new users also get $10 off for their first three months of service, a $30 total value.

Once the Stanley Cup Playoffs are over, DIRECTV STREAM will still bring users an epic amount of value. The service has more major cable sports and entertainment channels than any other, including Bally Sports regional sports networks, and live news from CNN, FOX News and MSNBC.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV is the cheapest way to see every Conference Finals game in the NHL this year. The service is running a special promotion in which new users can take $10 off their first month of Sling TV. That means your price will be $30 for one month of Sling Orange or Blue, or $45 for Sling Orange and Blue. New subscribers will also get a free Amazon Fire TV streaming stick for a limited time with Sling.

Sling’s Orange plan is the way to go for hockey fans. It carries ESPN and TNT, plus ESPN3, which will simulcast every playoff game shown on ABC for the rest of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is an excellent third choice for users who don’t see the appeal in Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM. Hulu + Live TV has plans beginning at $69.99 per month, and all of the channels you’ll need to see every Stanley Cup Conference Finals game this year are included. Also included in your subscription is free access to the Disney Bundle, meaning Disney+ and ESPN+ are thrown in at no extra monthly cost.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

There’s one more live TV streaming service that will allow you to see all the games of this year’s Stanley Cup Conference Finals for free: YouTube TV. Plans for this streaming platform start at $72.99 per month, though not all users get the same free trial.

That’s part of the reason YouTube TV is last on our list. It also doesn’t offer the same magnitude of channels DIRECTV STREAM does, and it doesn’t come with any free streamers bundled in like Hulu + Live TV. It also doesn’t come close to the price of Sling TV, especially with the limited-time offer that the service is currently running.