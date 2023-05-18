Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on Prime Video?

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are nearing their end, but there are still some great games left to play! The 2023 Stanley Cup Conference Finals will feature the Dallas Stars facing the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference on ABC and ESPN, while the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference on TNT.

Will Prime Video be hosting any games? The service became the national broadcasting home of “Thursday Night Football” in 2022, and hosts a daily 12-hour block of sports talk as well. Alas, this has not led to Amazon picking up the streaming rights to any NHL playoff games this year.

To watch the Stanley Cup Conference Finals in 2023, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Four services are available that carry these channels, but which is the best fit for you?

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are the four streaming platforms that will allow cord-cutters to see each and every game of both Stanley Cup Conference Finals series in 2023. Keep scrolling, as we break down the benefits of each service and give our recommendations below!

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

Cord cutters can do no better than DIRECTV STREAM to watch the Eastern and Western Conference Finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It carries more of the top cable news and entertainment channels than any other service and a wide array of regional and national sports channels as well.

New customers start their DIRECTV STREAM subscription with a five-day free trial. After the trial concludes, new users also get $10 off per month for the first three months they’re subscribed to DIRECTV STREAM, a $30 total value. Plans for the service normally start at $74.99.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV is the best choice for users who need to cut back a little for the 2023 Stanley Cup Conference Finals. Sling’s Orange plan provides users with both ESPN and TNT, plus ESPN3, which will carry a simulcast of all NHL playoff games shown on ABC in 2023.

New Sling customers get a free Amazon Fire TV stick when signing up, plus $10 off their first month of service. If you’re on a tight budget for this year’s NHL playoffs, Sling is definitely the best way to go.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the perfect service for users who need a little more from their live TV streamer. Its plans start at $69.99 per month, and it offers ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Although Hulu + Live TV does not have a free trial, the flip side is that users get free access to the Disney Bundle with their account. That means you’ll get thousands of hours of live sports on ESPN+ and on-demand entertainment on Hulu and Disney+ for no extra cost.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the last option available for watching the 2023 Stanley Cup Conference Finals. It carries TNT, as well as ESPN and ABC, so you won’t miss any of the games from either series with this service.

What you will miss with YouTube TV are the little extras. It doesn’t offer free access to any streaming services and doesn’t come with special discounts or free streaming devices either. It also does not offer the same free trial to all new users, which is why it lands squarely in the fourth spot on this list.