Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals Series on Fubo?

There are just three playoff series left before this year’s winner of Lord Stanley’s Cup gets to hoist the trophy high. The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals begin this week, with the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Dallas Stars in the West, and the Carolina Hurricanes barreling down on the Florida Panthers out East.

Will Fubo subscribers be able to watch games? Unfortunately, while the sports-centric streamer does offer ESPN and ABC — which carry the Western Conference Finals this year, it does not carry TNT, which is the exclusive home of the Eastern Conference Finals.

That means if you’re considering Fubo to watch both NHL Stanley Cup Conference Final series, you may want to go with another option. Thankfully, you have several such options to pick from!

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals

To see every game of both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs without a stuffy old pay-TV subscription, you can choose from DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Keep reading to see which of those platforms might fit best with your needs!

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

If you were considering going with Fubo to watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals, DIRECTV STREAM should work just fine for you. It’s one of the only services other than Fubo to carry regional sports networks from Bally Sports, and offers national sports channels like MLB Network and FS1, as well. In fact, DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the top cable channels than any service on the market.

Plans to DIRECTV STREAM start at $74.99 per month, after a five-day free trial. Once the trial is over, new users also get $10 off per month for the first three months they’re signed up for DIRECTV STREAM, a total value of $30.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV is the ideal option for users who need to save a little money when watching the 2023 Stanley Cup Conference Finals. The Orange plan on Sling comes with TNT and ESPN, plus ESPN3. It’s especially important for Sling users to grab ESPN3 because it will simulcast every NHL and NBA playoff game that appears on ABC this postseason.

Sling plans normally start at $40 per month, or $55 if you opt to combine the Sling Orange and Blue channel packages. But right now, new users can get $10 off their first month of Sling, plus a free Amazon Fire TV stick for signing up.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the ideal choice for users who think their live TV service should include some extras. Plans to the service start at $69.99 per month, a price that includes the Disney Bundle with every account at no extra cost. Plus, each plan comes with ABC, ESPN, and TNT standard, so you’ll see every second of both Stanley Cup Conference Finals series with Hulu + Live TV.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the fourth live TV service that will carry all games of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals this year. Plans for YouTube TV start at $72.99 per month, making it slightly cheaper than DIRECTV STREAM’s standard price.

So why isn’t it ahead of that service? YouTube TV does not offer all customers the same free trial, nor does it have any promotional prices. There are no free streamers thrown in for your trouble either, which means that while YouTube TV is still a good pick to stream the 2023 NHL playoffs, it doesn’t beat out any of the other services you can use.