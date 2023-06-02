Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights on Fubo?

The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals are set, and there’s nothing left to do now but play the games. The Florida Panthers are attempting to cap off their miracle postseason by beating the Vegas Golden Knights, but the Knights have been to the Finals before, and know the challenges facing them.

The series starts on June 3 on TNT, TBS, and truTV. Unfortunately, that means they won’t be available on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming platform, but it does not carry the Turner Networks at this time. Fubo CEO David Gandler has said he'd love for his company to carry them again, but considering the Stanley Cup Finals start this weekend, it seems unlikely that a deal will be made in time for fans to see the Knights-Panthers series on Fubo.

There are several live TV streaming services that will offer the Stanley Cup Finals in 2023, but which ones?

How to Stream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Even though Fubo won’t be carrying the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, users can still pick between DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch every game. Keep reading to find out which one might be the best option for you!

Top Option for Streaming 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

Our best choice to see the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals from start to finish is DIRECTV STREAM. New users get a five-day free trial to the service, after which plans usually start at $74.99 per month plus taxes and fees. But right now, new customers can take $10 off per month for the first three months they’re signed up.

DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the most in-demand cable channels than any other service, and right now it’s putting even more entertainment at your fingertips. You can choose three free months of streamers like Max, STARZ, Cinemax, and more when you sign up today.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Sling TV

Sling TV’s Orange plan is the best budget-friendly way to stream the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. It offers TNT, TBS, and truTV, and new Sling customers are being offered 50% off their first month of service.

If that’s not a good enough introductory offer, Sling is also offering new customers a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, so they’ll have a new player to watch this year’s Stanley Cup Finals with. That’s a heck of a lot of value for $20 for your first month, and you’ll also be able to see a simulcast of the 2023 NBA Finals on ESPN3.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the way to go for customers who like feeling as if they’ve gotten a bonus. Subscribers get free access to the Disney Bundle, which means Hulu + Live TV will get you Disney+ and ESPN+ for no additional monthly fee. This service’s prices start at $69.99 per month, and each tier carries the channels you’ll need to see the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the last choice on our list that will allow you to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. This service starts at $72.99 per month and includes TNT, TBS, and truTV in its base plan.

There are, sadly, not a lot of free extras associated with YouTube TV. There’s no free trial that comes standard to all new users, and no streaming sticks or premium services thrown into the cost of your subscription. YouTube TV is a good choice, it’s just a little bare-bones as compared to some of the other platforms currently available for watching the Stanley Cup Finals this year.