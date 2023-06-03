Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights on Prime Video?

The matchup for the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals has been determined. The Western Conference will be represented by the Vegas Golden Knights, while the East will send the Florida Panthers to the series. Game 1 takes place Saturday, June 3 on TNT, with simulcasts on TBS and truTV for most games.

Those will be the exclusive homes of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, which means that Prime Video won’t be carrying any postseason hockey action this year. Prime Video does partner with the NFL to stream “Thursday Night Football” during the fall and offers a daily block of sports talk free to users as well.

To watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, you’ll need a live TV service that carries the Turner Networks. Thankfully there are several, and you can pick whichever fits your budget and entertainment needs the most.

How to Stream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

If you’ve cut the cord forever, you may feel a little adrift considering how much TV you’ve just left behind. The good news is, there are four live TV services that will let you stream the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals with no long-term contracts or extra equipment needed: DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Top Option for Streaming 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

Our best choice to see the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals from start to finish is DIRECTV STREAM. New users get a five-day free trial of the service, after which plans usually start at $74.99 per month plus taxes and fees. But right now, new customers can take $10 off per month for the first three months they’re signed up.

DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the most in-demand cable channels than any other service, and right now it’s putting even more entertainment at your fingertips. You can choose three free months of streamers like Max, STARZ, Cinemax, and more when you sign up today.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Sling TV

If your decision to cut the cord was prompted by budgetary concerns, Sling TV is a great way to watch the Stanley Cup Finals this year. New Sling customers can take 50% off their first month of Sling TV, bringing the price to $20 for one month of Sling Orange or Blue, or $27.50 for Sling Orange and Blue.

If that’s not a good enough introductory offer, Sling is also offering new customers a free Amazon Fire TV Lite streaming device, so they’ll have a new player to watch this year’s Stanley Cup Finals with. Users considering Sling should sign up for the Orange plan, as it carries the Turner Networks.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Customers who like getting bonuses from their live streaming service will want to check out Hulu + Live TV. Subscribers are signed up to the the Disney Bundle for free, meaning your account will get you Disney+ and ESPN+ for no extra charge. This service’s plans start at $69.99 per month, and each carries the channels you’ll need to see the Panthers and Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a solid choice for watching the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. It carries TBS, TNT, and truTV in its base plan, which starts at $72.99 monthly.

The reason YouTube TV is only a “solid” choice is that it doesn’t come with enough extras to vault it into the “spectacular” range. There’s no free trial that all new users get standard, and no extra streaming sticks or introductory pricing offers either. That’s why YouTube TV doesn’t stack up to the rest of the services on this list.