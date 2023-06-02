Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to face the Florida Panthers for the right to hoist Lord Stanely’s Cup. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals start Saturday, June 3 on TNT, with simulcasts of most games available on TBS and truTV.

That means that there won’t be any NHL Stanley Cup Finals games available to stream on ESPN+ this year. Although ESPN and TNT share broadcasting duties for most of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they alternate coverage of the Finals every year, and this year it’s TNT’s turn.

To watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries the Turner Networks. There are several services available that carry TNT, TBS and truTV, so keep reading to get the details!

How to Stream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are your four choices to watch every game of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals. Each one has its own particular strengths, so check out the details on all of them below.

Top Option for Streaming 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our best pick for streaming the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals. A five-day free trial is standard for all users, after which plans start at $74.99 per month. As an extra bonus, a special offer from DIRECTV STREAM means new users also take $10 off per month for their first three months of service, a $30 total value.

When the Stanley Cup Finals end, DIRECTV STREAM is an excellent service for sports fans. It offers national sports networks like FS1, MLB Network, and more, as well as a wide array of regional sports channels in most of the biggest markets in the country.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Sling TV

Sling TV is an excellent way to watch the Stanley Cup Finals and save a little scratch while doing so. Right now, new users can take 50% off their first month of Sling TV, bringing the price to $20 for one month of Sling Orange or Blue, or $27.50 for Sling Orange and Blue. New subscribers will also get a free Amazon Fire TV streaming device thanks to a limited-time offer from Sling.

Users who grab a Sling account to watch the Stanley Cup Conference Finals will want to go with the Orange plan. It offers TNT, TBS, and truTV in its base plan, so there’ll be no need to purchase any add-ons.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Another great way to see all games of the Stanley Cup Finals series is Hulu + Live TV. Hulu + Live TV has plans starting at $69.99 per month, and the Turner networks are included in the base plan. The biggest bonus with this service is that the Disney Bundle is thrown in free, so ESPN+ users can buy a subscription, watch the Knights-Panthers series, and save some money while they’re at it.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV also carries truTV, TBS, and TNT. Its prices start at $72.99 per month, but it does not offer a standard free trial that all new users get access to.

YouTube TV also does not have free streaming services bundled into its price, nor does it have any deals for new equipment thrown in. It’s still a good choice for cord-cutters who want to watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, but it can’t beat out the other offerings on our list.