Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers on Max?

The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals are exclusively on cable this year! The series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers starts Saturday, June 3, and will air on TNT with simulcasts available on TBS and truTV most evenings.

Those networks are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, the same company that owns the new streaming service Max. Although Max has a huge variety of programming from WBD cable channels like Magnolia Network, Discovery and others it will not be offering any games from the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals series.

To watch that, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries TNT and its sibling networks. There are several choices available, so check them out and see which might be right for you.

Top Pick for Watching 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Finals

More major cable channels than any other service

Five-day free trial

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

++++

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV

TBS, TNT, and truTV included in Orange Plan

$20 off the first month’s subscription, plus a free Amazon Fire TV stick

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

(…columns)

How to Stream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Cord cutters who left the complex pay-TV ecosystem behind are likely hoping there’s a much simpler way to watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, without any long-term contracts. Fortunately, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all carry TNT, TBS, and truTV, and will all allow you to watch the Knights-Panthers series without locking you in.

Top Option for Streaming 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: DIRECTV STREAM

Our top pick for watching the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals is DIRECTV STREAM. Plans normally start at $74.99 plus taxes and fees, but a special offer from the company allows new users to take $10 off per month for their first three months of service, a $30 total value. New customers also get a five-day free trial.

DIRECTV STREAM is an excellent value, particularly for sports fans. It carries more of the top cable channels than any live TV streamer out there, including a wealth of national and regional sports channels.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Sling TV

If your decision to cut the cord was prompted by budgetary concerns, Sling TV is a great way to watch the Stanley Cup Finals this year. New Sling customers can take 50% off their first month of Sling TV, bringing the price to $20 for one month of Sling Orange or Blue, or $27.50 for Sling Orange and Blue.

If that’s not a good enough introductory offer, Sling is also offering new customers a free Amazon Fire TV Lite streaming device, so they’ll have a new player to watch this year’s Stanley Cup Finals with. Users considering Sling should sign up for the Orange plan, as it carries the Turner Networks.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a great streaming platform for users who like to get extras. Hulu + Live TV users enjoy the Disney Bundle for free, meaning your account will get you Disney+ and ESPN+ for no extra charge. Hulu + Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes TBS, TNT, and truTV in its base plan, so you’re covered for this year’s throwdown between the Panthers and Knights.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV’s base plan begins at $72.99 per month, and it carries TNT, TBS, and truTV. You can absolutely use it to stream coverage of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals from the first puck drop to the last horn.

Alas, YouTube TV simply can’t match its competitors on this list in terms of offers. It doesn’t include a uniform free trial for all new users, and it doesn’t come with any free streaming equipment or bonus services included in the price. YouTube TV is a fine choice for watching the Knights-Panthers series, it just won’t give you many freebies for your trouble.