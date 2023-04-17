Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Games on ESPN+?

The excitement of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is here! Sixteen teams will be vying for the right to take home Lord Stanley’s Cup this season, and if your favorite squad is currently in the mix, you’re probably planning out your watch parties even now.

But will you be able to use your ESPN+ subscription to watch every game? ESPN+ is the home of NHL Power Play, the league’s out-of-market games service after all. While some games on ESPN and ABC will be simulcast on ESPN+ in 2023, the service will not offer each contest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.

That’s because games will be split among ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS this year, much like last year. To watch them all, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries each channel. Check for our recommendations below!

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to see each and every contest of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, you’ll have a few options. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV all carry each channel you’ll need. Sling TV has workaround options that allow you to see every game in the playoffs as well, so keep scrolling to see which is the best choice for you!

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our top pick to watch each and every NHL playoff game in 2023. Plans start at $74.99 per month, and each comes with a five-day free trial for all new users. Right now, customers who sign up to DIRECTV STREAM can save $10 off their plan for three full months before they have to pay the regular price.

DIRECTV STREAM offers all of the top cable channels on the market, and a huge variety of live sports and news. It’s a terrific value, which is why it climbs all the way to No. 1 on our list of live TV services you can use to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Best Alternative: Sling TV

If you’re looking to enjoy every NHL playoff game at a bargain, Sling TV is the best choice for you by far. This service starts at $40 per month, but a limited-time offer is bringing that price down to just $20 for the first month for new users.

Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT, but not ABC. Fortunately, ESPN3 will simulcast all NHL playoff games shown on ABC in 2023, which Sling Orange does offer.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a fantastic option for users who are looking to watch every Stanley Cup Playoff game, and get a little extra from their live TV service. Plans start at $69.99 per month, making Hulu + Live TV a good middle-of-the-road option from a standpoint of price. What really sets it apart from its competitors is the free addition of the Disney Bundle; your Hulu + Live TV subscription includes Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the only other live TV streaming platform that carries every channel that offers all the networks needed to see Stanley Cup Playoff contests in 2023. Plans start at $72.99 per month, so this service is neither the cheapest nor the most expensive.

Sadly, there’s no free trial that’s standard to all new users, and no free extras with a YouTube TV subscription, which is why it’s last on our list. YouTube TV does offer 4K streaming as part of an add-on pack for $9.99 per month extra, but none of this year’s games will be offered in 4K from ESPN or the Turner Networks.