Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Games on HBO Max?

There’s nothing quite like the excitement of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The intensity, excitement and stakes are all ratcheted way up, and the players respond with the best hockey played on TV all season long.

But if you’re an HBO Max subscriber, will you be able to use your account to see any of that excitement? After all, HBO Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which also includes the Turner Networks in its holdings. WBD executives have stated definitively their contract with the NHL allows them the flexibility to stream more live games on their platforms, as well.

Despite those facts, HBO Max will not be offering any NHL games during the playoffs in 2023. Games will be split between ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT, which means that you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers all of those channels if you want to watch every contest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Playoffs

More major cable channels than any other service

Five-day free trial 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Alternative: Sling TV All games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS, plus games on ABC via ESPN3 simulcast

Half off first month’s subscription Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Cord cutters who need every game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023 to feel complete have plenty of choices. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all carry every channel needed, and Sling TV has workaround options that allow you to see every game in the playoffs as well.

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is The Streamable’s top selection to watch every NHL playoff game this year. The service starts at $74.99 per month, and all new users get a five-day free trial to test the service out. Thanks to a special offer from the service, new customers can also get $10 off for three full months before their subscription reverts to the standard price.

If you decide to hang onto your DIRECTV STREAM account, you’ll get access to more major entertainment and sports channels than any other service provides. Baseball fans will love DIRECTV STREAM, as it carries the most MLB games of any live TV service, as well.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative: Sling TV

Cord cutting is often prompted by budgetary concerns, but that’s where Sling TV comes in. Thanks to a special offer, new customers can get their first month of service for 50% off, which means your first 30 days will be $20 instead of $40.

To watch every NHL playoff game of 2023, you’ll want a subscription to Sling’s Orange plan. This price tier has ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS, but not ABC. Fortunately, all NHL playoff contests broadcast on ABC will also be simulcast on ESPN 3, which Sling does carry.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another good choice for users who don’t see the appeal in Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM. This service has plans starting at $69.99 per month, and carries all the channels needed for watching NHL playoff games in 2023. The real bonus, however, is the free access to the Disney Bundle. Hulu + Live TV subscribers also get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

If you still haven’t found the right service for you, you do have one more choice: YouTube TV. This service carries all the channels needed to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and starts at $72.99 per month.

So why is it last on our list? Well, there’s no free trial that’s accessible to all new users with this service, and no bundled streaming platforms you’ll get for free just for signing up. YouTube TV is a fine choice, it just doesn’t have the extras that other live TV services provide.