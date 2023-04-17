Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Games on Prime Video?

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are officially underway, and that means the best hockey of the entire season is being played.

Fans of the league might hope that Prime Video will be carrying some NHL playoff games this year. The service is the exclusive home to national broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” games, and has also started offering a 12-hour daily bloc of free sports talk programming. Sadly, this does not mean you’ll be able to watch NHL playoff games on Prime Video in 2023.

To do that, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT. Keep reading to find out which of the available services The Streamable recommends!

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Playoffs

More major cable channels than any other service

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

There are several options available for cord cutters who want to watch every game of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV will each offer every channel you’ll need but there’s one more alternative: Sling TV.

Keep reading to get details on all of these services!

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

The best way to see every NHL playoff game this year is a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Plans to this service normally start at $74.99 per month, but right now new users can get $10 off for the first three months of their service, $30 total. DIRECTV STREAM also comes with a five-day free trial for all new users.

Once the Stanley Cup Playoffs are over, you’ll be able to use your DIRECTV STREAM subscription to watch more top entertainment and sports channels than are offered by any other service.

Best Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV is the perfect option for cord cutters seeking every NHL playoff game on a budget. New users can get 50% off their first month of service for a limited time, meaning the price for a Sling subscription is just $20 instead of $40 for 30 days.

To watch every NHL playoff game of 2023, you’ll want a subscription to Sling’s Orange plan. Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2 and the Turner Networks, but not ABC. Fortunately, every Stanley Cup Playoff game airing on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3, which is available on Sling Orange.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

If neither of those options works for you, perhaps you’ve been waiting for Hulu + Live TV all along. This service has plans starting at $69.99 per month, and you won’t have to worry about getting the channels you’ll need to see all NHL playoff games in 2023. All of that is included, plus Hulu + Live TV includes Disney+ and ESPN+ absolutely free as part of your subscription.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

If none of the above sound right for you, you should consider a subscription to YouTube TV. This service carries all the channels needed to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and starts at $72.99 per month.

YouTube TV comes up last on our list because it can’t match what other live TV services offer. It’s more expensive than Sling, doesn’t have a uniform free trial like DIRECTV STREAM, and doesn’t give extra services for free like Hulu + Live TV does.