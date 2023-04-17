Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on DIRECTV STREAM?

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing, and there’s never been a better time to be a hockey fan. The playoffs are when fans can see the intensity of the game on full display, as teams face the prospect of winning and continuing on, or losing and going home until next year.

DIRECTV STREAM is the best live TV streaming service on the market that will allow viewers to see all games of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The service carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT on all of its plans, and comes with a five-day free trial for all users.

When you’re done watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs on DIRECTV STREAM, it also carries more top cable channels than any other service on the market. It’s the best overall value of any live TV streaming service, though you do have other options to watch NHL playoff games in 2023.

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: Sling TV All games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS, plus games on ABC via ESPN3 simulcast

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

DIRECTV STREAM may be our best choice for watching every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but there are certainly other options available as well. Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV both carry ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT. Sling TV can be used to stream every game of the 2023 NHL postseason as well, so keep scrolling to find out how!

Best Alternative to DIRECTV STREAM: Sling TV

Sling TV is the best way to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs if you’re looking for a deal. Thanks to a special offer from Sling, new customers can save 50% off their first month of service. That means that instead of paying $40 to see a month’s worth of NHL playoff games, you only have to shell out $20.

Sling’s Orange plan is the way to go for customers who want to watch the NHL playoffs in 2023. This package carries ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT, and ESPN3 as well. This will allow users to watch NHL playoff games on ABC, as they’ll be simulcast on ESPN3 for the duration of the postseason.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

If you haven’t found a winner on our list yet, Hulu + Live TV could be perfect for you. Plans to this service begin at $69.99 per month, and you won’t have to worry about getting the channels you’ll need to see all NHL playoff games in 2023. All of that is included, and as a bonus Hulu + Live TV includes the Disney Bundle free. That means Disney+ and ESPN+ are absolutely free as part of your subscription.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

Coming up in the final spot on our list of services that will allow you to watch each and every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is YouTube TV. A subscription to this service will cost you $72.99 per month.

The reason we ranked YouTube TV so low is because it just can’t stand up to its peers in terms of extras. There’s no free trial that all new users get standard, and no free streamers bundled into the cost of your subscription. That’s why, while YouTube TV is still a fine choice to watch all 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff games, it’s last on our list.